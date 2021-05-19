Dr. Bill Thomas on Seniors STRAIGHT Talk with Phyllis Ayman

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2021 -- Dr. Thomas has always challenged the negative stereotypes around aging in hopes of changing the narrative. "It's the story that matters," he says. "How people interpret their experience goes a long way to determining their wellbeing."



The realization that older people clustered in one building was fundamental to the explosion of the Coronavirus in nursing homes inspired Dr. Thomas once again to pursue a new terrain in aging care. His visionary thinking led him to this latest project which embodies the concept of "neighborliness" a familiar and comfortable concept of small towns and local areas in big towns and cities around this country. In cooperation with Signature Health Care – currently called Canopy, Dr. Thomas is creating living environments in clusters of small geriatrician designed homes where seniors can live in place but receiving the support they may need from a traditional nursing home, while creating a tightknit group of neighbors.



"People of all ages and abilities deserve to live in the place and manner of their choosing.



What we need is a radical reinterpretation of longevity that makes elders (and their needs) central to our collective pursuit of happiness and wellbeing" - Dr. Bill Thomas



Phyllis Ayman holds a deep admiration for Dr. Bill Thomas and his work and is proud to give the listeners the opportunity to hear from him directly.



Seniors STRAIGHT Talk will continue to highlight all-important relevant issues for seniors, their families, loved ones and the population at large, who ultimately are our future selves. Through informative and engaging conversations with thought leaders, professionals, and individuals who share their experiences, listeners will gain insights and information that will be meaningful for their everyday lives.



