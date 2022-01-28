Dr. Bill Thomas Talks Kallimos Communities and Aging in Place on SeniorsSTRAIGHTTalk with Phyllis Ayman

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2022 -- His childhood experiences and vision became the reality known as The Green House Project and The Eden Alternative, proving that we can offer caring and meaningful living environments for older adults as they continue to age. Environments that truly resemble a person's home.



Beyond being a visionary and thought leader, Dr. Bill Thomas is a performer, musician, TED talk speaker, and author of several books. His book In the Arm of Elders, is a parable about elder wisdom, wise leadership, community, and the importance of intergenerational living. Topics need to become part of our national discourse.



Dr. Thomas has always challenged the negative stereotypes around aging in hopes of changing the narrative. "It's the story that matters," he says. "How people interpret their experience goes a long way to determining their wellbeing. People of all ages and abilities deserve to live in the place and manner of their choosing.



What we need is a radical reinterpretation of longevity that makes elders (and their needs) central to our collective pursuit of happiness and wellbeing"



In 2008, the Wall Street Journal named Dr.Thomas among the 12 most influential Americans shaping aging in the 21st century and U.S. News & World Report described him as a revolutionary,



Dr. Thomas never ceases to be the consummate innovator.



He combines the idyllic place Kallimos from In the Arms of Elders, with small living homes he created called Minka homes, to create Kallimos communities, where people can live in small pocket neighborhoods in a concept that promotes neighborliness.



Every conversation with Dr. Bill Thomas is an opportunity to hear innovative ideas about how we can continue to live our lives in the healthiest and most meaning possible way. Ayman says: "Thought leaders have told me that when he talks, they just listen."



Phyllis Ayman holds a deep admiration for Dr. Bill Thomas and his work and is proud to give SeniorSTRAIGHTTalk listeners the opportunity to hear from him directly.



SeniorsSTRAIGHTTalk will continue to highlight all-important relevant issues for seniors, their families, loved ones and the population at large, who ultimately are our future selves. Through informative and engaging conversations with thought leaders, professionals, and individuals who share their experiences, listeners will gain insights and information that will be meaningful for their everyday lives.https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3911/seniors-straight-talk



