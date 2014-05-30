Dr. Boskovic Returns to Teaching at White Memorial Hospital in Los Angeles, CA

Tustin, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- “Through that decade I had been treating patients and teaching other dentists on how to become proficient in dealing with those complex issues in their daily practice. After a 13-year hiatus I am back at White Memorial Hospital,” remarks Dr. Boskovic. He was asked to get involved again and join the departments for TMJ, Craniofacial Pain, Sleep Apnea, and OroMyofacial Disorders. He accepted the invitation and started teaching and treating patients two times a month on a part time basis in January 2014.



Oro/Myofunctional Therapy (OMT) doesn’t just address your oral cavity and tongue—it addresses all the facial muscles, the head and neck. Dr. Boskovic says, “It all starts with the airway. It teaches you to breathe through your nose and rest your tongue against the roof of your mouth.” You also exercise all your facial muscles, and work on functional posturing and chewing. The need for this therapy stems from patients whose jaw didn’t develop correctly and as a result they have problems with chewing, swallowing and mouth breathing.



Orofacial myofunctional therapy (OMT)is a quality technique that may be effective in managing symptoms and providing solutions associated with mild to moderate sleep apnea, migraine headaches, (Temporomandibular Joint Dysfunction (TMJD), periodontal disease and many other common ailments. In recent years, OMT has been applied to the field of esthetics which has benefited from scientific support and methodology that includes facial exercises and behavior modification techniques to promote proper tongue position, improved breathing, chewing and swallowing. Proper functional head and neck postures are also addressed.



“An initial evaluation is important in order to devise an effective treatment protocol. There are hundreds of exercises, and each individual is unique. It would be a mistake to think that you can do just a few basic exercises from a book for a few weeks and be done,” states Dr. Boskovic. In order to really re-pattern all the muscles involved, you need to do it slowly, over time, to reprogram your muscle memory. Orofacial myofunctional therapy can be used in a number of areas to address a wide range of problems. It’s an obvious fit for voice and speech pathologists. By tightening, toning, and re-patterning the muscles of your tongue, it will enhance some speech disorders. Physical therapists are also learning about its benefits. In the United States, OMT is still in the pioneering stage. It is widely used in Japan, Europe and Brazil.



“This is my third month and I enjoy it tremendously. It is so fulfilling and gratifying to be able to help so many people in so many different ways,” says Dr. Boskovic. Call (714) 832-2672 if you have a symptom that would benefit from OMT.



Dr. Boskovic's hope is that he'll have the opportunity to get to know you, earn your trust and start you on the path to not only a unique dental partnership but also the most durable, attractive and natural looking smile. His qualifications include, but are not limited to the following. Diplomate: American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry, International Congress of Oral Implantologists, American Society of Osseointegration and American Academy of Pain Management.