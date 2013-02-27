Dr. Brakes Launches Social Media Push to Build Long-Term Connections with Customers

Pompano Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Desiring a deeper connection with customers, Dr. Brakes Complete Auto Repair continues to expand its social media presence. To that end, Dr. Brakes has become increasingly active on Twitter, Google+ and Facebook.



Dr. Brakes knows that customers have come to rely on social media for timely information. By clicking on the Twitter, Google+ and Facebook icons on DoctorBrakes.com, customers can follow Dr. Brakes and keep up with news about auto repair service. These customers can be among the first to know about specials as well as valuable coupons for services such as brake maintenance and repair, air conditioning service, timing belt replacement and oil changes.



Returning customers and those searching for dependable and fair auto service also can scan genuine Dr. Brakes reviews on social media sites. One customer posted “I’ve finally found a place I feel I can trust, and the prices are more than reasonable,” and another noted that “These guys are good and honest.” While plenty of garages tout their quality workmanship and great customer service, Dr. Brakes has the positive reviews to prove it.



Further striving to make auto maintenance and repair as easy and free of stress as possible, Dr. Brakes offers free estimates and free towing with service. Plus, with free shuttle service for the duration of the car repair , customers from Pompano Beach as well as Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton can depend on Dr. Brakes to keep them on the move.



Dr. Brakes’ ASE certified technicians also provide professional automotive repair on all makes and models. Technicians can repair problems related to a vehicle’s drive train, electrical system, exhaust, suspension system and much more. They also can help extend a vehicle's life with routine maintenance such as milestone mileage checks, battery replacement, coolant flush and tire rotation.



About Dr. Brakes

Serving South Florida for 20 years, Dr. Brakes is committed to building a long-term relationship with customers by offering the highest quality service and parts. To learn more about Dr. Brakes and their range of services, please call 954-971-2343 or visit http://www.doctorbrakes.com/



Contact Info:

Company: Dr. Brakes Complete Auto Repair

Telephone: 954-971-2343

Address: 3109 West Atlantic Blvd.,

Pompano Beach, FL 33069

Website: http://www.doctorbrakes.com/