Dr. Bruce Lipton Is Being Featured on Shift Happens! on Voice America for a Discussion on Epigenetics and Consciousness

Bruce H. Lipton, Ph.D. is a stem cell biologist and bestselling author of The Biology of Belief, Spontaneous Evolution and The Honeymoon Effect.



In the medical curriculum, Bruce lectured in Cell Biology, Histology and Embryology. His pioneering research on cloned human stem cells presaged today's revolutionary new field of Epigenetics. Dr. Lipton later served as a Research Fellow in the Department of Pathology in



Stanford University's School of Medicine (1987-1992). Groundbreaking research at Stanford revealed the nature of the biochemical pathways by which the mind (perceptions/beliefs) controls behavior and genetic activity.



This means that our minds are incredibly powerful and our thoughts and emotions actually "steer" our physical health towards health or disease.



We are going to discuss how to really tap into the placebo effect, how to power up our immune systems naturally and also have a discussion about what IS consciousness and what effect does our consciousness have on our individual lives as well as how our bio field reaches outside of our body and affects the world around us.



