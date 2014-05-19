Dr. Carson Liu Offers Effective Lap Band Surgery in LA and Orange County

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Obesity is a health epidemic spreading across the globe. Weight loss regimes and diets may work for some people. But for someone who fails to get results it's crucial to look out for weight loss surgeries. Lap Band surgery is an innovative technique that doesn't involve cutting, stapling or stomach re-routing. It is the least traumatic of all weight loss surgeries.



There has been a drastic increase in the number of people opting for Lap Band surgery, since the technique is minimally invasive. Laparoscopic approach is the best part of Lap Band surgery. This technique reduces post-operative pain, shortens hospital stay and quickens recovery. Once the band is removed, the stomach generally returns to its original position quickly.



"During Lap Band surgeries, an inflatable silicone band is implanted in the abdomen through laparoscopic techniques. Like a wrist band, the band is fastened around the upper stomach that limits and controls the amounts of food a person takes, as a result people undergoing the procedure experience an earlier sense of fullness and are satisfied with minimum food resulting in weight loss. The Lap band surgery is the only adjustable weight loss surgery where the diameter of the band can be adjusted for a customized weight loss rate," explained a seasoned weight loss surgeon.



A delighted patient expressed, "I struggled with being overweight all my life. After failing at numerous diets the only option I had left was the surgery. I was referred to Dr. Carson Liu by a family member. It has been 9 months since I had the surgery. During this 9 month time frame, Dr. Liu's staff has been absolutely great. In the past nine months I have lost 130 pounds. Lap band surgery changed my life."



Dr. Liu, an experienced surgeon, opened up, "We try to ensure that clients are educated about Lap Band surgery—the process, pre- and post-surgery preparations, costs and its effects, so that they can make an informed decision. Our team supports every step in client's weight loss journey with Lap Bands."



About Dr. Carson Liu

Dr. Liu has received his medical degree from the University of Chicago, Pritzker School of Medicine. He is a board certified General Surgeon and over the course of his career has performed over 3,700 Bariatric Surgeries.



Contact Details:

http://www.drcarsonliu.com/

Dr. Carson Liu

1301 20th Street #440

Santa Monica, CA (California)

USA - 90404

Phone: (310) 208-0474