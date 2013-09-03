Dr. Castelluber from Inspire Med Spa Is Now Accepting Press Interviews

Lyndhurst, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Anti-aging specialist and founder of Inspire Med Spa, Gisele Castelluber (MD), believes that massage can help people reach “optimum health.” Finding an alternative answer to medicine, Gisele stands by the concept of using natural methods to rehabilitate the body. According to the Inspire Med Spa website, “There are people that feel symptoms such as fatigue and loss of energy [...] Living doesn’t have to be a way of dealing with pain, suffering, or illness. By testing your imbalances within your body, we can fix almost everything.”



Conveniently located in Lyndhurst, New Jersey, this haven of serenity prides itself on helping its clients reach a complete state of relaxation. As a medical doctor, Gisele uses “alternative medicine as well as traditional procedures.” The target areas Inspire Med Spa focuses on is weight management, rejuvenation, nutrition, anti-aging body, and facial therapies. The spa offers a variety of services from specialty massages and cosmetic procedures to packaged deal treatments at an affordable price. Some of the day spa services include botox, fillers, hair removal, photo-rejuvenation, specialty massages, facials, and waxing.



At Inspire Med Spa, the staff provides excellent customer service, greeting every customer with a smile. The staff establishes a relationship with their clients in order to make them feel comfortable as soon as they enter the spa. Inspire Med Spa wants to meet your expectations in order to enhance your experience and reach the ultimate goal of body renewal. The spa has a range of spacious rooms designed to minimize the waiting period and maximize the massage experience.



All bloggers interested in inspire med spa are welcome to cover the spa for a story on their websites. Beauty, health, and travel bloggers are encouraged to schedule an interview with Dr. Gisele Castelluber to acquire any information needed to better inform your readers. This new alternative to medicine is sure to appeal to your audience. Please call 201 933 2333, email info@inspiremedspa.com, or visit their website inspiremedspa.com