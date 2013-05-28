Dr. Christy and Dr. Balsis Invited to Be Contributing Authors

Berrien Springs, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2013 -- Dr. Todd Christy and Dr. Eric Balsis, Berrien Dental, have been invited by The Dental Library's national organization to launch and take the helm as contributing authors for TheDentalLibraryOfSouthwest Michigan.



The Dental Library is an assembly of local, prominent dental professionals who have agreed to research and write about dental issues and developments for their local area.



After graduating from dental school Dr. Christy opened his dental practice in Berrien Springs. He served as a clinical instructor for the Lake Michigan College, Dental Assisting Program. “Technology in the field of dentistry is constantly advancing and in order to continue to bring my patients the latest in treatments, I take advanced dental courses on a regular basis,” states Dr. Christy.



Dr. Balsis attended Michigan State University where he received a degree in Human Biology and Physiology. He then attended The University of Detroit Mercy and graduated with his DDS in 2009. Dr. Balsis has received advanced training in basic life support and is BLS certified.To stay abreast of the ever-advancing field of dentistry Dr. Balsis participates in advanced continuing education dental courses. He is a member of many dental professional organizations.



Dr. Balsis says, “He enjoys all aspects of general dentistry, and has a special interest in fixed and removable partials and dentures and the use of dental implants as the standard of care for missing teeth restorations.”



TheDentalLibraryOfSouthwestMichigan.com is meant to offer important news and information about changes and opportunities in dentistry specific to this geographic area.



The Dental Library finds related information on technologies, trends and techniques in today’s dental world. At TheDentalLibraryOfSouthwestMichigan.com, you’ll discover up-to-date news about dentistry and the potential impact on your family’s future dental care.