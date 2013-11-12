Dr. Craig Amshel, MD Opens New Office in Sun City Center, FL

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Dr. Craig Amshel, MD, one of Tampa, Florida’s top colon and rectal surgeons, recently announced his decision to open a new office in Sun City Center. The doctor’s latest office will be located at 2605 West Swann, Avenue Suite 600, Tampa, Florida 33609.



Although Dr. Craig Amshel recently opened his first satellite office in South Tampa, Florida, he welcomes the opportunity to see present and potential patients in a new, spacious environment. He will also continue to see patients at the following addresses: 139 South Pebble Beach, 514 Eichenfeld Drive, and 1218 Millennium Parkway, Brandon, Florida 33511.



Dr. Amshel started his career in Los Angeles, California after obtaining his Bachelors of Science in psychobiology at UCLA and his M.D. at the University of Kansas. After completing a general surgery internship in Roanoke, Virginia, the accomplished doctor went on to continue a general surgery residency in Phoenix, Arizona’s Maricopa Medical Center. Dr. Amshel also served two years as a general surgeon in Fort Leonardwood, Missouri and Operation Iraqi Freedom before completing a Colon and Rectal Fellowship at the University of Miami.



The doctor is also a well known writer and public speaker. In addition to speaking at numerous national conferences, Dr. Amshel has published several medical articles and a book about fraternity pledging.



Patients who have been under Dr. Amshel’s care have always praised the doctor for his compassion and skills.



“I would like to thank Dr. Amshel and his staff for being so helpful and kind to me during my time of need,” said Donald Batten, a former patient. “His patience, understanding and genuine interest in the well being of his patients was very comforting and reassuring during a difficult time. The surgical procedure that Dr. Amshel performed on me was much less painful and with a quicker recovery time than I expected.”



Individuals interested in learning more about Dr. Craig Amshel Tampa and his work can visit the doctor’s website for more information.



About Dr. Craig Amshel

Craig Edward Amshel, M.D. is East Hillsborough's first fellowship-trained Colon & Rectal Surgeon performing Colon, Rectal, Anal, General and advanced Laparoscopic surgery and endoscopy at Brandon Ambulatory Surgery Center in Brandon, Florida. Dr. Amshel has published multiple articles and has spoken at many national conferences about various surgical topics and has published a humorous book about fraternity pledging titled Fall '86. During his free time, Dr. Amshel enjoys spending time with his wife, son and daughter, bicycling, karate, playing tennis and volleyball, and skiing. For more information, please visit http://www.absolutesurg.com