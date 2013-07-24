Dr. Dave Explains Why NCI Published Recent Study of Linking Fish Oil and Prostate Cancer

Fleetwood, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Fleetwood, PA - The recent study linking fish oil and prostate cancer published in the Journal of National Cancer Institute has baffled many doctors and researchers including the highly experienced Dr. Dave Woynarowski, the writer of the popular blog Dr. Dave’s Best. Dr. Dave has recently published numerous articles sharing his analysis of the study and has revealed why the NCI might have published this misleading research.



One of the prime reasons for this confusion is that it has been proven that fish oil or consumption of Omega 3 can actually help prevent more common health conditions such as heart disease, Alzheimer’s, diabetes and many other problems. This proven fact has led to worldwide consumption of fish oil supplements to prevent future illness and remain healthy. However this recent study now states just the opposite and suggests that consumption of such supplements may in fact increase the chances of prostate cancer.



Dr. Dave elaborates that this linking of Omega 3 and prostate cancer in the study should not be taken seriously and their might be even a study in the future that will result in just the opposite findings. He further adds that the research was not comprehensive enough and merely focusing on the levels of Omega 3 and Omega 6 does not conclude that they are the cause of prostate cancer. Dr. Dave suggests the contrary, consuming more Omega 3 and has informed that he himself consumes nearly 10 grams of fish oil daily.



However the major concern is why NCI will link fish oil and prostate cancer when such a study is being disregarded and even ridiculed by some. Many doctors and researchers rely on studies and findings of the premier cancer institute and such a controversial publication does raise questions of their integrity. Dr. Dave stated in his articles that it is possible that they want a reduction in consumption of fish oil supplements as staying healthy in the long run is unprofitable, a bold statement to make by a doctor who has over 25 years of experience. He further added that the study was simply to grasp media attention which it has successfully done and that he is truly worried for the future health of people.



About Dr. Dave's Best

Dr. Dave’s Best is a blog by Dr. Dave Woynarowski who has been providing insights to latest studies in the health industry and offering tips on how to live a healthy life. Dr. Dave has recently published many articles on the latest study findings by the National Cancer Institute of linking consumption of fish oil to prostate cancer. Through the online platform, http://drdaveunleashed.wordpress.com/, these articles and other insightful content written by Dr. Dave can be viewed. The blog has quickly become a popular destination for individuals seeking health advice and has been highly praised by visitors and medical critics alike.



For more information about Fish Oil and Prostate Cancer, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of drdaveunleashed.wordpress.com, please call at 866-654-7670 or email to doc@drdavesbest.com.