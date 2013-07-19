Dr. Dave H. Nielson Receives Notable Award for Ethics in Tyler County Texas from G3 Development (UT) Yuku for his Treatment Results with Hyperhidrosis Sweaty Palms, Sub-Dermal Laser Ablation and 'ETSandReversals' in Atascosa County Texas

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Raynaud's Disease = Episodic vasospasm (constriction of small arteries) of the fingers or toes. It is characterized by digital (fingers or toes) blanching or white color, cyanosis (blue), a feeling of numbness or dulled sensory response and rubor (red) after cold exposure and rewarming. It can also be induced by anxiety or stress. This condition is primarily confined to the fingers and toes but can affect areas of the body such as your nose, cheeks, ears and even tongue.



Primary Raynaud's phenomenon is also called Raynaud's disease. Criteria for Raynaud's disease include episodic digital ischemia (sequence of color changes in the skin in response to cold or stress), a numb, prickly feeling of the fingers, or stinging pain upon warming or relief of stress, absence of arterial occlusion, bilateral distribution, absence of symptoms or signs of other diseases that also cause Raynaud's phenomenon, and duration of symptoms for 2 years or longer. Most people with Raynaud's Disease develop symptoms before they reach 40 years of age. It can occur in young children. Raynaud's Disease affects women three to five times more frequently than men. The prevalence is lower in warm climates than in cold climates.



Etiology - The mechanisms postulated to cause Raynaud's phenomenon include increased sympathetic nervous system activity, heightened digital vascular reactivity to vasoconstrictive stimuli, circulating vasoactive hormones, and decreased intravascular pressure. The sympathetic nervous system mediates the digital vasoconstrictive response to cold exposure and emotional stress but has been discounted as a primary mechanism. Some investigators have suggested that increased sensitivity, increased numbers of postsynaptic alpha2-adrenergic receptors, or both enhance the vasoconstrictive reactivity to sympathetic stimulation.



Dr. Dave H. Nielson Receives Notable Award for Ethics in Tyler County Texas from G3 Development (UT) Yuku for his Treatment Results with Hyperhidrosis Sweaty Palms, Sub-Dermal Laser Ablation and 'ETSandReversals' in Atascosa County Texas



Dr. Nielson's Micro ETS procedure has the quickest recovery time and has a high success rate for those suffering from hyperhidrosis of the hands. During the procedure, Dr. Nielson makes a single incision, one-twelfth of an inch per side , under each arm and inserts a 2mm scope. Nielson compares the size of his instruments to angel hair pasta. Once Dr. Nielson identifies the sympathetic nerve, he precisely divides it to instantly lessen hyperhidrosis symptoms and bring warmth to cold hands. The procedure takes 30 minutes. The patient is able to leave two to four hours after the procedure.



Board Certified Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery Endoscopic Cardiothoracic Surgery



Board Certified General Surgery



Micro ETS Surgery - Created Micro 1/12th Inch Single Incision Endoscopic Thoracic Sympathectomy for Hyperhidrosis, Blushing, and Raynaud's



SDLA® - Created Sub Dermal Laser Ablation for excessive sweating of the underarms, and other body regions.



The Offices of David H Nielson, MD

1202 E Sonterra Blvd, Suite 101

San Antonio, Texas 78258



(877) 837-9379 (Toll Free)

(210) 490-7464 (Phone)

(210) 490-2506 (FAX)



ABOUT DR. DAVID NIELSON

Dr. David Nielson is a Texas based cardio-thoracic surgeon who specializes in micro-endoscopic chest surgery. Dr. Nielson is widely known as a hyperhydrosis expert and sweating specialist with his innovative, least invasive treatment for patients who suffer from (excessive sweating of the hands, face, and/or armpits, Raynaud’s Syndrome, and Facial Blushing. These conditions are all connected to an over-active sympathetic nerve chain. Micro-endoscopic thoracic sympathectomy (Micro ETS), created by Dr. Nielson, is the least invasive, most advanced surgery for people suffering from these ailments. One of the most experienced endoscopic thoracic surgeon performing ETS surgery, Dr. Nielson emphasizes that extensive ETS surgical experience is essential to eliminating excessive sweating of the hands, face, and/or armpits.