Dr. Dave H. Nielson Receives Success Award for Professionalism in Wood County Texas from G3 Development Yuku for his Treatment Results with Hyperhidrosis Facial Flushing Sub-Dermal Laser Ablation and 'ETSandReversals' in Caldwell County Texas

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- Dr. David Nielson is a Texas based cardio-thoracic surgeon who specializes in micro-endoscopic chest surgery. Dr. Nielson is widely known as a hyperhydrosis expert and sweating specialist with his innovative, least invasive treatment for patients who suffer from (excessive sweating of the hands, face, and/or armpits, Raynaud’s Syndrome, and Facial Blushing. These conditions are all connected to an over-active sympathetic nerve chain. Micro-endoscopic thoracic sympathectomy (Micro ETS), created by Dr. Nielson, is the least invasive, most advanced surgery for people suffering from these ailments. One of the most experienced endoscopic thoracic surgeon performing ETS surgery, Dr. Nielson emphasizes that extensive ETS surgical experience is essential to eliminating excessive sweating of the hands, face, and/or armpits.



Dr. Nielson's Micro ETS procedure has the quickest recovery time and has a high success rate for those suffering from hyperhidrosis of the hands. During the procedure, Dr. Nielson makes a single incision, one-twelfth of an inch per side , under each arm and inserts a 2mm scope. Nielson compares the size of his instruments to angel hair pasta. Once Dr. Nielson identifies the sympathetic nerve, he precisely divides it to instantly lessen hyperhidrosis symptoms and bring warmth to cold hands. The procedure takes 30 minutes. The patient is able to leave two to four hours after the procedure.



Board Certified Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery Endoscopic Cardiothoracic Surgery

Board Certified General Surgery

Micro ETS Surgery - Created Micro 1/12th Inch Single Incision Endoscopic Thoracic Sympathectomy for Hyperhidrosis, Blushing, and Raynaud's

SDLA® - Created Sub Dermal Laser Ablation for excessive sweating of the underarms, and other body regions.



The Offices of David H Nielson, MD

1202 E Sonterra Blvd, Suite 101

San Antonio, Texas 78258



(877) 837-9379 (Toll Free)

(210) 490-7464 (Phone)

(210) 490-2506 (FAX)



http://www.hyperhidrosis-usa.com

http://excessivesweatingbreakthroughs.org/dr-david-nielson-reviews/

http://www.dhnmd.com/

http://drdavidnielsonsanantoniotexas.wordpress.com/



Facial Blushing = Facial blushing is often misdiagnosed as rosacea. A red face is a typical manifestation of this condition. Fear of social situations can bring on blushing and is known as erythrophobia. Blushing commonly originates at the upper chest or base of the neck and extends up to the forehead, ears and can even spread down to include the trunk and legs. Facial sweat often accompanies blushing and feelings of burning or tingling. Hyperpyrexia (feelings of burning or tingling) is commonly associated with blushing and is actually much more debilitating to the individual than the mere appearance of blushing on the skin. This condition of hyperpyrexia associated with facial blushing is little understood and not typically recognized by many physicians. Functional impairment arises from the intense "burning" sensation that becomes so uncomfortable that the individual has to actually stop what they are doing because of the severe inability to concentrate or follow through with the task at hand.



Many patients have described the feeling they experience from hyperpyrexia as "hot flash or burning." This sensation envelops their face/head/neck to such an extent that they seek seclusion to "cool off". Medications are seldom helpful for this intense "hot or burning" feeling. Beta blockers (i.e.: Propranolol are commonly used but to little avail). Even when the individual is relaxed, blushing episodes may occur. Sometimes excess sweating of the scalp and face is associated with blushing / hyperpyrexia attacks. This condition often causes the individual to become self-conscious, nonproductive at work or school during the episodes, and to develop a low self-esteem. Some patients that Dr. Nielson has treated have actually become so severely dysfunctional that they quit work and would move from job to job.



Many physicians don't recognize that these blushing episodes are commonly associated with hyperpyrexia of the face which is actually what is so debilitating and causes the severe functional impairment. The combination of facial blushing with the warm/burning sensation of the head commonly makes the individual extremely anxious and quite uncomfortable. This uncomfortable feeling can be so intense that the individual can lose all ability to concentrate and function properly. Medications commonly used to prevent or control blushing include beta blockers (Inderal) and anxiolytics (sedatives). These medications are usually of limited benefit in reducing blushing intensity and frequency of episodes.



