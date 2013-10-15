Dr. Dave Offers His Insight to Myths and Facts About Telomeres and Telomerase Activation

Fleetwood, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Dr. Dave Woynarowski, a renowned anti-aging and longevity specialist, has recently exposed some personal data for his anti-aging supplements that are proving to be effective in prolonging the youthful feeling and appearance of an individual. In his personal blog he has recently clarified again why these supplements are showing such great results and what is the story behind the ‘Telomeres’.



In spite of lecturing to both physicians and the lay public for the past 4 years Dr Dave notes that many people have no idea what a telomere is or what they actually do. Those that are aware of the importance of telomeres and aging often ask if ‘Telomeres’ are the reason why humans age, why isn’t there enough products targeting them. The answer is simply that ‘Telomeres’ is a very new and recent medical subject whose importance only began to come in to general awareness in 2009 when Elizabeth Blackburn, Carol W. Greider and Jack W. Szostak were awarded the Noble Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their study on Telomeres.



This recent recognition has led to many myths and facts about telomeres and telomerase activation and Dr. Dave has now become one of the leading specialists on ‘Telomeres’ due to his extensive experience in researching aging factors. According to his research, the all natural supplement TA-65 has a proven track record of healthy benefits and in many individuals can improve the biologic behavior of the telomeres and increase their length. In his own case and many others he has tended to a significant improvement in “biologic age” has been achieved.



In his latest publication, Dr. Dave explains how Telomeres protect the DNA from unraveling, and over a certain period they start to shorten, hence reducing their protection ability and causing cells to die or mutate. He further added that TA-65 is the only supplement that can lengthen the telomeres. He has been a distributor of the product for the past 4 years and says, “I am still as excited about telling people about it and using it as the day I started way back in 2009!”



One of the misconceptions he is quick to point out is the difference between slowing down telomere loss and improving telomere length. He states, “I offer a lot of Telomere Support agents like my Telomere Edge packs and ultra high quality fish oil as well. These are wonderful agents and most likely slow down the loss of the telomere segments. But only TA-65 seems to decrease the dangerous short telomere numbers and ultimately improve telomere lengths.”



Dr. Dave suggests that thorough understanding should still be done before consuming supplements that focus on Telomeres. His book ‘The Immortality Edge’ has been published for the general public to easily grasp the significance of Telomeres offering comprehensive information on Telomeres and its effects.



About Dr. Dave's Best

Dr. Dave Woynarowski has become a popular public figure of challenging traditional medical practices and introducing highly effective supplements that are based on latest medical discoveries. Through his blog, http://drdaveunleashed.wordpress.com/, he provides insights to how the body ages over time, and what methods and lifestyle must be adopted to live a longer and healthier life. Through Dr. Dave’s Best he recommends various anti-aging supplements that are currently available in the industry.



For more information about Telomeres and Anti-aging supplements, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of drdaveunleashed.wordpress.com, please call at 866-654-7670 or email to doc@drdavesbest.com.