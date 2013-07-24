Dr. Dave Refutes Recent Study by NCI of Linking High Consumption of Fish Oil and Prostate Cancer

Fleetwood, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Dr. Dave Woynarowski, a highly experienced doctor known for his insightful blog Dr. Dave’s Best, has recently published numerous articles refuting the recent controversial study by the National Cancer Institute of linking high consumption of Fish Oil or specifically Omega 3 to Prostate Cancer. Dr. Dave has stated in his recent publications that he does not believe a word of the study and believes that this study is simply put out in the media to reduce the consumption of fish oil supplements.



Dr. Dave is not the only one to reveal the intention of NCI and oppose the findings of the study. Many leading doctors and researchers have also stated in different media that the study published in the Journal of National Cancer Institute is based on correlation and not causation. Many of them including Dr. Dave have stated that the research linking Omega 3 and prostate cancer is not comprehensive and findings should not have been published as thorough research has not been yet performed.



The study involving 2227 men showed that men with higher Omega 3 levels had a substantially higher risk of prostate cancer. Yet the controversy lies in which men were chosen for the study and whether what was their fish oil consumption. It has been informed that fish oil supplements were not given in the study and simply an assumption was made by monitoring the Omega 3 levels.



Dr. Dave in his articles has stated that low Omega 3 is actually more dangerous and can lead to the more common conditions such as heart disease, Alzheimer’s, diabetes and many other health problems.



Dr. Dave jokes that this article might be his last one as he is taking excess of fish oil at 10 grams a day. His complete analysis of the recent study of linking Fish Oil and Prostate Cancer can be viewed on his blog.



