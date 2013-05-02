Dr. David Amron, a Board-Certified Surgeon Based in Beverly Hills, Is Upgraded to Perform SmartLipo

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Dr. David Amron, MD, who practices at both Spalding Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology and the Beverly Hills Doctors Surgery Center, both in Beverly Hills, Calif., was recently upgraded to perform SmartLipo (TM) on his patients.



As a board certified surgeon, Dr. David Amron has performed thousands of traditional liposuctions over the years. Now that he is certified to perform SmartLipo, he is more than happy to introduce his patients to this innovative technique. When performing SmartLipo, Dr. Amron uses a cannula—a surgical instrument that is also used in traditional liposuction—to maneuver optic fibers to appropriate points in the patient’s body, through which the SmartLipo laser energy can affect the targeted fat cells. The laser then destroys the fat cells it comes in contact with, while also tightening the skin and tissue in the affected area.



The cannula that Dr. David Amron uses to perform SmartLipo is very small—usually just 1mm – 2mm in diameter—but it is designed to allow him to access the appropriate areas of tissue through the smallest incisions possible. In turn, this helps avoid scarring, and minimizes blood loss.



The fact that Dr. David Amron would put in the extra time and work to get upgraded to perform SmartLipo probably does not come as a surprise to the thousands of patients who have worked with him over the years. As a Dermatologic Surgeon and liposculpture specialist, Dr. Amron has worked tirelessly to change the pre-conceived notions that many people have about liposuction.



Over the course of the past 18 years, he has made it his mission to educate others about the procedure.



Dr. David Amron’s outgoing and outspoken personality has caught the eye of the media; for example, in 2011, he appeared on The Today Show, where he and Matt Lauer discussed many of the common misconceptions people often have about liposuction.



“Explaining that some women are genetically predisposed to having disproportionate areas, he emphasized that liposuction is not meant to be a form of weight loss,” an article on Dr. Amron’s blog noted, adding that he explained how liposuction is truly meant to be a means by which individuals can improve their body contours.



While all surgeries are performed along with a well-trained and professional surgical staff, only Dr. David Amron will operate the SmartLipo system at his facilities. Dr. Amron thoroughly enjoys working with patients and performing liposuctions, and considers it a privilege to explain more about what he does through his television appearances and a variety of articles.



About Dr. David Amron

David Amron, MD, currently provides a variety of services to patients, offering superior cosmetic surgery procedures through his position as the co-owner of Spalding Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology, and of the Beverly Hills Doctors Surgery Center, both in Beverly Hills, California. Since 1995, when he began offering procedures at the clinics, Dr. David Amron has honed his skills as a physician and administrator. Prior to his role as director of these two establishments, Dr. David Amron expanded his knowledge of excellent medical techniques through employing his talents at Mid Valley Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Center, a private practice based out of Sherman Oaks, California. Dr. David Amron began his formal education at the University of California, San Diego, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Biology in 1982. He continued on to the University of California, Los Angeles, where he earned placement on the Dean’s Honors List from 1979 through 1980. Dr. Amron completed his Doctor of Medicine from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx, New York, in 1988. After he completed his graduate education and received his degree, David Amron, MD, garnered a variety of postgraduate opportunities, including research fellowships and related positions. In the early 1990s, Dr. Amron served as a resident in the Division of Dermatology at the UC San Diego Medical Center in Hillcrest, after fulfilling a fellowship in the role of Staff Research Associate and Postgraduate Research Fellow at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. Certified by the National Board of Medical Examiners and The American Board of Dermatology, Inc., David Amron, MD, continues to provide his patients with cosmetic surgery services of the highest quality, including liposuction surgery, for which he is internationally known. For more information, please visit http://www.drdavidamron.net