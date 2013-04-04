Dr. David Bell, Dr. Brian Bell and Dr. Barbara Honor Selected as Contributing Authors

Newington, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Dr. Barbara Honor graduated from the University of Connecticut School of Dental Medicine in 1988. She completed her General Practice Residency at Mount Sinai Hospital, Hartford, CT and is a member of the American Dental Association, Connecticut State Dental Association and the Hartford County Dental Association. She is a mentor at UConn School of Dental Medicine and was voted Top Dentist by Connecticut Magazine in 2010.



Dr. David Bell has been in general practice since 1981. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, he completed his General Practice Residency at Hartford Hospital, Hartford, CT. He is a member of the American Dental Association, the CSDA, and the Hartford County Dental Association. For over 10 years he was a clinical instructor at Hartford Hospital and continues to lecture and mentor students. Dr. Bell was a Hartford Magazine Top Dentist in 2009 and voted Top Dentist by Connecticut Magazine in 2010 and 2011.



Dr. Brian Bell graduated from Boston College in 2005 and The University of Connecticut School of Dental Medicine in 2009. Following his graduation, he completed a year of advanced training at the Hartford Hospital General Practice Residency Program. Dr. Bell now serves as a mentor to UConn dental students and is a board member of the dental alumni association. He is an active member of the ADA, CSDA, AGD, and Hartford Dental Society.



The Dental Library is an organization of local, prominent dental professionals who have accepted the invitation to research and write about dental issues and developments for residents in their local areas.



The Dental Library of Hartford is meant to offer important news and information about changes and opportunities in dentistry for those in Hartford and surrounding communities.



The Dental Library finds relevant information on technologies, trends and techniques in today’s dental field. At TheDentalLibraryOfHartford.com, you’ll discover up-to-date news about dentistry and the potential impact on your family’s future dental care.