Dr. David Benvenuti's New Modified MACS Facelift Procedure Showing Wonderful Results

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- Respected Orange County plastic surgeon Dr. David Benvenuti, M.D. is reporting that patients are seeing wonderful results from his new Modified MACS facelift. The procedure provides natural and lasting changes in mid face and neck tightening in a shorter procedure with less recovery time. Dr. Benvenuti has studied extensively with world experts and specializes in a number of plastic and reconstructive surgery procedures that incorporate the latest advances in plastic surgery techniques.



When it comes to obtaining a more youthful appearance through facelift procedures, the best plastic surgeons are known for skillfully balancing maximum results with minimally invasive procedures for faster recovery time. Noted Orange County plastic surgery innovator Dr. David Benvenuti recently introduced his Modified MACS facelift procedure, which has been producing wonderful results that optimize that delicate balance. The Modified MACS incorporates the best aspects of the new Minimal Access Cranial Suspension Lift (MACS) with Dr. Benvenuti’s Composite Lift.



“After spending time with noted European plastic surgeons Drs. Verpaele and Tonnard in their Ghent, Belgium operating room, I imported their new MACS techniques to the United States and incorporated its best aspects with the best aspects of my own Composite Lift technique,” said Dr. Benvenuti. “The resultant hybrid, or Modified MACS as I call it, gives a superb and lasting result without scars behind the ears, in the scalp, lateral neck or chin for the same natural look that my patients have expected for the last 20 years.”



According to Dr. Benvenuti, his Modified MACS is what he considers a “mid facelift technique that addresses the mid-face as completely as with the full facelift while successfully tightening the neck.” “The modified MACS is less aggressive than the Full Composite Lift but is still phenomenally effective while creating a shorter procedure with less recovery time,” said Dr. Benvenuti.



The new cosmetic surgery procedure is excellent for younger patients who are even in their 30’s as well as patients in their 50’s and 60’s with certain skin and neck qualities. The modified MACS is also a great surgery for patients that have already had a full facelift with their necks treated by plication of the muscles and with fat sculpting under the chin. Dr. Benvenuti utilizes light sedation with the new procedure.



Dr. Benvenuti’s office is an accredited surgical facility for plastic surgery and is fully certified at the highest level by the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities (AAAASF). Dr. Benvenuti offers a private facility to those patients that need post-procedure recover time. Among the procedures offered by his practice are breast surgery, facelifts, nose surgery, cheek implants, chin advancement, and several others.



Dr. Benvenuti’s website provides detailed explanations of each procedure as well as further information in his free newsletter and blog. The website also has numerous patient comparison photos. For more information, please visit http://www.drbenvenuti.com/



About Dr. Benvenuti M.D.

Dr. Benvenuti established his practice exclusively for plastic and reconstructive surgery in Newport Beach in 1983. The experienced and dedicated physician has studied extensively with world experts in New York, Dallas, Honolulu, France, and Belgium, and he continues to incorporate their latest advances in plastic surgery techniques into his daily practice. Dr. Benvenuti is a Diplomate American Board of Plastic Surgery as well as a Diplomate American Board of Surgery.