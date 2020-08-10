Dr. David Grabowski on Eldercare and Public Policy, an Interview with Phyllis Ayman on SeniorsSTRAIGHTTalk

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2020 -- Phyllis Ayman is proud to welcome Dr. David Grabowski to SeniorsSTRAIGHTTalk, a podcast on the Voice America Empowerment Channel.



David C. Grabowski, PhD, is a professor of health care policy in the Department of Health Care Policy at Harvard Medical School. His research examines the economics of aging with a particular focus in the areas of long-term care and post-acute care



Dr. Grabowski has been the Principal Investigator on five grants from the National Institute on Aging on projects related to the value of post-acute care, skilled nursing facility payment, demand for long-term care insurance, specialization in dementia care, and nonprofit provision of nursing home care. His research has been supported by a number of private foundations and has led a team at Harvard in the evaluation of payment models used by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.



Grabowski is member of the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC), an independent agency established to advise the United States Congress on issues affecting the Medicare program. He recently testified before the House Ways and Means Committee and the House Subcommittee looking into the effects of COV19 in nursing homes. He has also served on several Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services technical expert panels. Dr. Grabowski is an associate editor of the journal - Forum for Health Economics and Policy, is a member of the editorial boards of American Journal of Health Economics, Medical Care Research & Review and B.E. Journals in Economic Analysis & Policy. He was the 2004 recipient of the Thompson Prize for Young Investigators from the Association of University Programs in Health Administration.



Grabowski, a highly respected thought leader, researcher, and advisor provides valuable insights into a system on which over 1.4 million adults are dependent for care. He discusses why and how COVID19 compounded the preexisting crisis conditions in our nations nursing homes, the federal government role in supplying needed Protective Personal Equipment for health care workers, and the importance of rapid results testing for healthcare workers. Knowing what we know about the impact of COVID19 on both nursing home residents and the health care workers who serve them, Dr. Grabowski shares his thoughts on the future of large bed nursing home facilities in particular, the nursing home industry in general, and how this may impact our ability as a society to care for the ever increasing number of older adults, especially those who have more skilled care needs.



Host Phyllis Ayman is thrilled that listeners of SeniorsSTRAIGHTTalk have an opportunity to hear from Dr. David Grabowski. Ayman says, "I had a great time speaking with Dr. Grabowski. He was engaging and forthcoming; it was truly an enlightening and informative conversation".



SeniorsSTRAIGHTTalk, formerly known as Voices for Eldercare Advocacy, has been rebranded to include expanded content and topics. The podcast will continue to highlight all-important relevant issues for seniors, their families, loved ones and the population at large, who ultimately are our future selves. Through informative and engaging conversations with thought leaders, professionals, and individuals who share their experiences, listeners will gain insights and information that will be meaningful for their everyday lives.



