Dr. David H. Nielson Receives Legal Compliance Award for Ethics in Dimmit County Texas from G3 Development (UT) Yuku for his Treatment Results with Hyperhidrosis Sweaty Armpits Sub-Dermal Laser Ablation and 'ETSandReversals' in Colorado County Texas

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Dr. David Nielson is a Texas based cardio-thoracic surgeon who specializes in micro-endoscopic chest surgery. Dr. Nielson is widely known as a hyperhydrosis expert and sweating specialist with his innovative, least invasive treatment for patients who suffer from (excessive sweating of the hands, face, and/or armpits, Raynaud’s Syndrome, and Facial Blushing. These conditions are all connected to an over-active sympathetic nerve chain. Micro-endoscopic thoracic sympathectomy (Micro ETS), created by Dr. Nielson, is the least invasive, most advanced surgery for people suffering from these ailments. One of the most experienced endoscopic thoracic surgeon performing ETS surgery, Dr. Nielson emphasizes that extensive ETS surgical experience is essential to eliminating excessive sweating of the hands, face, and/or armpits.



Dr. Nielson's Micro ETS procedure has the quickest recovery time and has a high success rate for those suffering from hyperhidrosis of the hands. During the procedure, Dr. Nielson makes a single incision, one-twelfth of an inch per side , under each arm and inserts a 2mm scope. Nielson compares the size of his instruments to angel hair pasta. Once Dr. Nielson identifies the sympathetic nerve, he precisely divides it to instantly lessen hyperhidrosis symptoms and bring warmth to cold hands. The procedure takes 30 minutes. The patient is able to leave two to four hours after the procedure.



Hyperhidrosis Symptoms = Either sudden onset or continuous sweating. Sweating usually brought on by no apparent reason. Usually not aggravated by exercise. Emotional stress, high ambient temperatures, and/or gustatory stimuli are the most important aggravating factors. Hyperhidrosis usually improves during the cold/cool months and worsens during hot/warm months. Sweating usually stops during sleep. Hereditary (25% of individuals with hyperhidrosis tend to have a family member with symptoms as well).



Hyperhidrosis Treatment - Secondary hyperhidrosis is treated by first addressing the underlying disorder. If a patient is on hormonal therapy then administration of an anti-estrogen (ciproterone acetate) can give relief to sweat attacks. Primary hyperhidrosis patients and secondary hyperhidrosis patients experiencing moderate to severe sweating not relieved otherwise may benefit from the following alternative treatment modalities; Antiperspirants (Drysol), Iontophoresis. Medications (anti-cholinergics), Surgery.



Hyperhidrosis Surgery - Known as endoscopic thoracic sympathectomy (ETS), is the treatment of choice for severe hyperhidrosis. Interruption of nerve impulses to sweat glands of the palms, face, axillae (armpits) by cutting or electrocautery is called "Thoracic Sympathectomy". The ganglia (nerve junctions) which lead to the sweat glands of the palms, axillae, scalp and face are accessible through the chest (thoracic cavity) because they travel along the side of the spine of the back. Using a Micro Single Incision endoscopic technique, easy access to this area requires only a single 1/12th inch incision per side.



In the past, a rib was removed or a large painful incision was required between two ribs to provide access to this area. Some surgeons today make three to four small incisions when performing endoscopic thoracic sympathectomy. Dr. Nielson has applied state-of-the-art technology to his endoscopic technique and he only makes a single 1/12th inch incision per side.



Treatments for Hyperhidrosis = Prescription Deodorant and Antiperspirant Products. A popular treatment available to hyperhidrosis patients is that of prescription deodorant and antiperspirant products. These are much stronger than those available over the counter, and may be a big benefit to the person who deals with excessive sweating. Drysol is one of the strongest prescription antiperspirants, while Xerac AC may work for milder cases.

Botox Treatment = Some individuals with hyperhidrosis have found some success with Botox treatments as well. A Botox injection is a relatively fast procedure which takes only about 10 minutes, yet can last for about six months. This will reduce sweating in some patients. Botox or Botulinum toxin has been used for 10 years in the United States of America for various cosmetic as well as medical procedures. The FDA approved Botox Cosmetic in 2002, but that was only after many years of research and development. In 1895 the bacteria “Bacillus botulinum” was identified by Professor Emile Pierre Van Ermengem of Belgium. Then in the 1920s Dr. Herman Sommer isolated Botulinum Toxin Type A as a stable acid precipitate. In the 1950s Botulinum Toxin Type A was discovered to reduce temporary muscle activity by blocking the motor nerve ending. During the 1960s and 1970s research and development continued as Botulinum Toxin Type A was used to treat crossed eyes called strabisum. Botox has been approved by the FDA for specific uses in the United States from 1989 through 2010. In 2004 Botox was approved by the FDA for Hyperhidrosis Treatment or Excessive Sweating Treatment.

Liposuction Treatment = Another procedure which is relatively new in treating excessive sweating is liposuction. This procedure disrupts the ability of the axilla to produce sweat. This procedure has also been shown to be successful in some patients.

MiraDry Treatment = Another new treatment for hyperhidrosis is known as the MiraDry Treatment. This procedure uses microwave frequencies to cook the sweat glands. This procedure is quite new, and because of this its effectiveness is unproven, and its side effects are unknown.

Lumbar Sympathectomy



ABOUT DR. DAVID NIELSON

