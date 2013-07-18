Dr. David H. Nielson Receives Legal Compliance Award for Ethics in Travis County Texas from G3 Development (UT) Yuku for his Treatment Results with Hyperhidrosis Sweaty Face Sub-Dermal Laser Ablation and 'ETSandReversals' in Archer County Texas

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Dr. David Nielson is a Texas based cardio-thoracic surgeon who specializes in micro-endoscopic chest surgery. Dr. Nielson is widely known as a hyperhydrosis expert and sweating specialist with his innovative, least invasive treatment for patients who suffer from (excessive sweating of the hands, face, and/or armpits, Raynaud’s Syndrome, and Facial Blushing. These conditions are all connected to an over-active sympathetic nerve chain. Micro-endoscopic thoracic sympathectomy (Micro ETS), created by Dr. Nielson, is the least invasive, most advanced surgery for people suffering from these ailments. One of the most experienced endoscopic thoracic surgeon performing ETS surgery, Dr. Nielson emphasizes that extensive ETS surgical experience is essential to eliminating excessive sweating of the hands, face, and/or armpits.



Dr. Nielson's Micro ETS procedure has the quickest recovery time and has a high success rate for those suffering from hyperhidrosis of the hands. During the procedure, Dr. Nielson makes a single incision, one-twelfth of an inch per side , under each arm and inserts a 2mm scope. Nielson compares the size of his instruments to angel hair pasta. Once Dr. Nielson identifies the sympathetic nerve, he precisely divides it to instantly lessen hyperhidrosis symptoms and bring warmth to cold hands. The procedure takes 30 minutes. The patient is able to leave two to four hours after the procedure.



Board Certified Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery Endoscopic Cardiothoracic Surgery



Board Certified General Surgery



Micro ETS Surgery - Created Micro 1/12th Inch Single Incision Endoscopic Thoracic Sympathectomy for Hyperhidrosis, Blushing, and Raynaud's



SDLA® - Created Sub Dermal Laser Ablation for excessive sweating of the underarms, and other body regions.



The Offices of David H Nielson, MD

1202 E Sonterra Blvd, Suite 101

San Antonio, Texas 78258



(877) 837-9379 (Toll Free)

(210) 490-7464 (Phone)

(210) 490-2506 (FAX)



One Hyperhidrosis treatment option has existed for a longer period of time is the Lumbar Sympathectomy. This surgery is done from the back, near the spine. The goal of this surgery is to stop feet sweating, but it may not be effective for some patients, depending on their anatomy. T3/4 is another option, although this can lead to increased head sweating and blushing. Some patients still experience persistent palmar sweating because the T2 neural pathway is still intact and carries nerve signals to the sweat glands in the palms.



Micro ETS = Some other treatments which are commonly used by hyperhidrosis specialists include Micro ETS and ETS-C. Micro ETS stands for Micro Endoscopic Thoracic Sympathectomy. This is done through a single incision that is only 1/12th of an inch. The lungs are not collapsed, and the pain is very minimal because there is only one tiny incision.



ETS-C = ETS-C is the essentially same procedure, but clamps are used to interrupt the sympathetic nerve. This procedure is supposed to be reversible, but is not for many people. The clamp crushes the nerve to the point that it is similar to cutting it.



SDLA = Sub-dermal Laser Ablation – SDLA – is a procedure that uses a 1 mm laser fiber under the skin which precisely targets the sweat glands.



Herb Treatment = One of the least intrusive treatments may be the new herb treatment. This is useful for minor to moderate cases of excessive sweating. Some like to try this option because it uses natural remedies. Some people are weary because this new herb treatment still has to prove itself. There are obviously a lot of different options for those who suffer with hyperhidrosis. The best option for one person may not work well for another person. The best way to make the decision is in consultation with a medical professional who is an expert in the field of excessive sweating.



About Dr. David Nielson

