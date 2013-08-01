Dr. David H. Nielson Receives Legal Compliance Award for Ethics in Wilson County Texas from G3 Development Yuku for his Treatment Results with Hyperhidrosis Sweaty Palms, Sub-Dermal Laser Ablation and 'ETSandReversals' in Brown County Texas

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Dr. David Nielson is a Texas based cardio-thoracic surgeon who specializes in micro-endoscopic chest surgery. Dr. Nielson is widely known as a hyperhydrosis expert and sweating specialist with his innovative, least invasive treatment for patients who suffer from (excessive sweating of the hands, face, and/or armpits, Raynaud’s Syndrome, and Facial Blushing. These conditions are all connected to an over-active sympathetic nerve chain. Micro-endoscopic thoracic sympathectomy (Micro ETS), created by Dr. Nielson, is the least invasive, most advanced surgery for people suffering from these ailments. One of the most experienced endoscopic thoracic surgeon performing ETS surgery, Dr. Nielson emphasizes that extensive ETS surgical experience is essential to eliminating excessive sweating of the hands, face, and/or armpits.



Dr. Nielson's Micro ETS procedure has the quickest recovery time and has a high success rate for those suffering from hyperhidrosis of the hands. During the procedure, Dr. Nielson makes a single incision, one-twelfth of an inch per side , under each arm and inserts a 2mm scope. Nielson compares the size of his instruments to angel hair pasta. Once Dr. Nielson identifies the sympathetic nerve, he precisely divides it to instantly lessen hyperhidrosis symptoms and bring warmth to cold hands. The procedure takes 30 minutes. The patient is able to leave two to four hours after the procedure.



Board Certified Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery Endoscopic Cardiothoracic Surgery

Board Certified General Surgery

Micro ETS Surgery - Created Micro 1/12th Inch Single Incision Endoscopic Thoracic Sympathectomy for Hyperhidrosis, Blushing, and Raynaud's

SDLA® - Created Sub Dermal Laser Ablation for excessive sweating of the underarms, and other body regions.



The Offices of David H Nielson, MD

1202 E Sonterra Blvd, Suite 101

San Antonio, Texas 78258



(877) 837-9379 (Toll Free)

(210) 490-7464 (Phone)

(210) 490-2506 (FAX)



Treatments for Hyperhidrosis = Prescription Deodorant and Antiperspirant Products. A popular treatment available to hyperhidrosis patients is that of prescription deodorant and antiperspirant products. These are much stronger than those available over the counter, and may be a big benefit to the person who deals with excessive sweating. Drysol is one of the strongest prescription antiperspirants, while Xerac AC may work for milder cases.

Botox Treatment = Some individuals with hyperhidrosis have found some success with Botox treatments as well. A Botox injection is a relatively fast procedure which takes only about 10 minutes, yet can last for about six months. This will reduce sweating in some patients. Botox or Botulinum toxin has been used for 10 years in the United States of America for various cosmetic as well as medical procedures. The FDA approved Botox Cosmetic in 2002, but that was only after many years of research and development. In 1895 the bacteria “Bacillus botulinum” was identified by Professor Emile Pierre Van Ermengem of Belgium. Then in the 1920s Dr. Herman Sommer isolated Botulinum Toxin Type A as a stable acid precipitate. In the 1950s Botulinum Toxin Type A was discovered to reduce temporary muscle activity by blocking the motor nerve ending. During the 1960s and 1970s research and development continued as Botulinum Toxin Type A was used to treat crossed eyes called strabisum. Botox has been approved by the FDA for specific uses in the United States from 1989 through 2010. In 2004 Botox was approved by the FDA for Hyperhidrosis Treatment or Excessive Sweating Treatment.

Liposuction Treatment = Another procedure which is relatively new in treating excessive sweating is liposuction. This procedure disrupts the ability of the axilla to produce sweat. This procedure has also been shown to be successful in some patients.

MiraDry Treatment = Another new treatment for hyperhidrosis is known as the MiraDry Treatment. This procedure uses microwave frequencies to cook the sweat glands. This procedure is quite new, and because of this its effectiveness is unproven, and its side effects are unknown.

Lumbar Sympathectomy



Dr. David H. Nielson Receives Legal Compliance Award for Ethics in Wilson County Texas from G3 Development Yuku for his Treatment Results with Hyperhidrosis Sweaty Palms, Sub-Dermal Laser Ablation and 'ETSandReversals' in Brown County Texas



One Hyperhidrosis treatment option has existed for a longer period of time is the Lumbar Sympathectomy. This surgery is done from the back, near the spine. The goal of this surgery is to stop feet sweating, but it may not be effective for some patients, depending on their anatomy. T3/4 is another option, although this can lead to increased head sweating and blushing. Some patients still experience persistent palmar sweating because the T2 neural pathway is still intact and carries nerve signals to the sweat glands in the palms.

Micro ETS = Some other treatments which are commonly used by hyperhidrosis specialists include Micro ETS and ETS-C. Micro ETS stands for Micro Endoscopic Thoracic Sympathectomy. This is done through a single incision that is only 1/12th of an inch. The lungs are not collapsed, and the pain is very minimal because there is only one tiny incision.

ETS-C = ETS-C is the essentially same procedure, but clamps are used to interrupt the sympathetic nerve. This procedure is supposed to be reversible, but is not for many people. The clamp crushes the nerve to the point that it is similar to cutting it.

SDLA = Sub-dermal Laser Ablation – SDLA – is a procedure that uses a 1 mm laser fiber under the skin which precisely targets the sweat glands.



Herb Treatment = One of the least intrusive treatments may be the new herb treatment. This is useful for minor to moderate cases of excessive sweating. Some like to try this option because it uses natural remedies. Some people are weary because this new herb treatment still has to prove itself. There are obviously a lot of different options for those who suffer with hyperhidrosis. The best option for one person may not work well for another person. The best way to make the decision is in consultation with a medical professional who is an expert in the field of excessive sweating.



ABOUT DR. DAVID NIELSON

Dr. David Nielson is a Texas based cardio-thoracic surgeon who specializes in micro-endoscopic chest surgery. Dr. Nielson is widely known as a hyperhydrosis expert and sweating specialist with his innovative, least invasive treatment for patients who suffer from (excessive sweating of the hands, face, and/or armpits, Raynaud’s Syndrome, and Facial Blushing. These conditions are all connected to an over-active sympathetic nerve chain. Micro-endoscopic thoracic sympathectomy (Micro ETS), created by Dr. Nielson, is the least invasive, most advanced surgery for people suffering from these ailments. One of the most experienced endoscopic thoracic surgeon performing ETS surgery, Dr. Nielson emphasizes that extensive ETS surgical experience is essential to eliminating excessive sweating of the hands, face, and/or armpits.