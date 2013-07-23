Dr. David H. Nielson Receives Prestigious Award for Professionalism in Val Verde County TX from G3 Development (UT) Yuku for His Treatment Results with Hyperhidrosis Sweaty Face Sub-Dermal Laser Ablation and 'ETSandReversals' in Bastrop County TX

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Dr. David Nielson is a Texas based cardio-thoracic surgeon who specializes in micro-endoscopic chest surgery. Dr. Nielson is widely known as a hyperhydrosis expert and sweating specialist with his innovative, least invasive treatment for patients who suffer from (excessive sweating of the hands, face, and/or armpits, Raynaud’s Syndrome, and Facial Blushing. These conditions are all connected to an over-active sympathetic nerve chain. Micro-endoscopic thoracic sympathectomy (Micro ETS), created by Dr. Nielson, is the least invasive, most advanced surgery for people suffering from these ailments. One of the most experienced endoscopic thoracic surgeon performing ETS surgery, Dr. Nielson emphasizes that extensive ETS surgical experience is essential to eliminating excessive sweating of the hands, face, and/or armpits.



Dr. Nielson's Micro ETS procedure has the quickest recovery time and has a high success rate for those suffering from hyperhidrosis of the hands. During the procedure, Dr. Nielson makes a single incision, one-twelfth of an inch per side , under each arm and inserts a 2mm scope. Nielson compares the size of his instruments to angel hair pasta. Once Dr. Nielson identifies the sympathetic nerve, he precisely divides it to instantly lessen hyperhidrosis symptoms and bring warmth to cold hands. The procedure takes 30 minutes. The patient is able to leave two to four hours after the procedure.



Board Certified Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery Endoscopic Cardiothoracic Surgery

Board Certified General Surgery

Micro ETS Surgery - Created Micro 1/12th Inch Single Incision Endoscopic Thoracic Sympathectomy for Hyperhidrosis, Blushing, and Raynaud's

SDLA® - Created Sub Dermal Laser Ablation for excessive sweating of the underarms, and other body regions.



Hyperhidrosis - Overview of hyperhidrosis symptoms and treatment options. Sweating is necessary to control body temperature during times of exercise and warm/hot surroundings. Sweating is regulated by the sympathetic nervous system. In 0.6 to 1.0% of the population, this system is revved-up and works at a very high level causing sweating to occur at inappropriate times in specific areas of the body. This condition is known as hyperhidrosis. Classification - Causes of hyperhidrosis can be primary or secondary. Regions of the body affected - Scalp, facial (face), palmar (hands), axillary (armpits), truncal (trunk), plantar (feet



Primary or idiopathic hyperhidrosis - Hyperhidrosis without a known cause. A more frequent condition than secondary hyperhidrosis. Localized commonly in the hands, armpits, scalp, face, and/or feet. Starts during childhood or early adolescence, worsens during puberty, and then persists for the rest of one's life. Nervousness and psychiatric disorders are rarely the cause. The excessive sweating is very embarrassing and social, professional, and intimate relationships are often seriously affected.



Secondary hyperhidrosis - Caused by an underlying condition. Usually causes excess sweating of the entire body, however. Some of these conditions are; endocrine disorders such as hyperthyroidism, endocrine treatment for malignant disease, menopause, obesity, psychiatric disorders, systemic malignant disease.



Hyperhidrosis Symptoms = Either sudden onset or continuous sweating. Sweating usually brought on by no apparent reason. Usually not aggravated by exercise. Emotional stress, high ambient temperatures, and/or gustatory stimuli are the most important aggravating factors. Hyperhidrosis usually improves during the cold/cool months and worsens during hot/warm months. Sweating usually stops during sleep. Hereditary (25% of individuals with hyperhidrosis tend to have a family member with symptoms as well).



Hyperhidrosis Treatment - Secondary hyperhidrosis is treated by first addressing the underlying disorder. If a patient is on hormonal therapy then administration of an anti-estrogen (ciproterone acetate) can give relief to sweat attacks. Primary hyperhidrosis patients and secondary hyperhidrosis patients experiencing moderate to severe sweating not relieved otherwise may benefit from the following alternative treatment modalities; Antiperspirants (Drysol), Iontophoresis. Medications (anti-cholinergics), Surgery.



Hyperhidrosis Surgery - Known as endoscopic thoracic sympathectomy (ETS), is the treatment of choice for severe hyperhidrosis. Interruption of nerve impulses to sweat glands of the palms, face, axillae (armpits) by cutting or electrocautery is called "Thoracic Sympathectomy". The ganglia (nerve junctions) which lead to the sweat glands of the palms, axillae, scalp and face are accessible through the chest (thoracic cavity) because they travel along the side of the spine of the back. Using a Micro Single Incision endoscopic technique, easy access to this area requires only a single 1/12th inch incision per side.



In the past, a rib was removed or a large painful incision was required between two ribs to provide access to this area. Some surgeons today make three to four small incisions when performing endoscopic thoracic sympathectomy. Dr. Nielson has applied state-of-the-art technology to his endoscopic technique and he only makes a single 1/12th inch incision per side.



ABOUT DR. DAVID NIELSON

