Dr. David H. Nielson Receives Prestigious Award for Professionalism in Wichita County TX from G3 Development (UT) Yuku for His Treatment Results with Hyperhidrosis Sweaty Armpits Sub-Dermal Laser Ablation and 'ETSandReversals' in Brazos County TX

Dr. David Nielson is a Texas based cardio-thoracic surgeon who specializes in micro-endoscopic chest surgery. Dr. Nielson is widely known as a hyperhydrosis expert and sweating specialist with his innovative, least invasive treatment for patients who suffer from (excessive sweating of the hands, face, and/or armpits, Raynaud's Syndrome, and Facial Blushing. These conditions are all connected to an over-active sympathetic nerve chain. Micro-endoscopic thoracic sympathectomy (Micro ETS), created by Dr. Nielson, is the least invasive, most advanced surgery for people suffering from these ailments. One of the most experienced endoscopic thoracic surgeon performing ETS surgery, Dr. Nielson emphasizes that extensive ETS surgical experience is essential to eliminating excessive sweating of the hands, face, and/or armpits.



Dr. Nielson's Micro ETS procedure has the quickest recovery time and has a high success rate for those suffering from hyperhidrosis of the hands. During the procedure, Dr. Nielson makes a single incision, one-twelfth of an inch per side , under each arm and inserts a 2mm scope. Nielson compares the size of his instruments to angel hair pasta. Once Dr. Nielson identifies the sympathetic nerve, he precisely divides it to instantly lessen hyperhidrosis symptoms and bring warmth to cold hands. The procedure takes 30 minutes. The patient is able to leave two to four hours after the procedure.



Board Certified Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery Endoscopic Cardiothoracic Surgery

Board Certified General Surgery

Micro ETS Surgery - Created Micro 1/12th Inch Single Incision Endoscopic Thoracic Sympathectomy for Hyperhidrosis, Blushing, and Raynaud's

SDLA® - Created Sub Dermal Laser Ablation for excessive sweating of the underarms, and other body regions.



Hyperhidrosis Symptoms = Either sudden onset or continuous sweating. Sweating usually brought on by no apparent reason. Usually not aggravated by exercise. Emotional stress, high ambient temperatures, and/or gustatory stimuli are the most important aggravating factors. Hyperhidrosis usually improves during the cold/cool months and worsens during hot/warm months. Sweating usually stops during sleep. Hereditary (25% of individuals with hyperhidrosis tend to have a family member with symptoms as well).



Hyperhidrosis Treatment - Secondary hyperhidrosis is treated by first addressing the underlying disorder. If a patient is on hormonal therapy then administration of an anti-estrogen (ciproterone acetate) can give relief to sweat attacks. Primary hyperhidrosis patients and secondary hyperhidrosis patients experiencing moderate to severe sweating not relieved otherwise may benefit from the following alternative treatment modalities; Antiperspirants (Drysol), Iontophoresis. Medications (anti-cholinergics), Surgery.



Hyperhidrosis Surgery - Known as endoscopic thoracic sympathectomy (ETS), is the treatment of choice for severe hyperhidrosis. Interruption of nerve impulses to sweat glands of the palms, face, axillae (armpits) by cutting or electrocautery is called "Thoracic Sympathectomy". The ganglia (nerve junctions) which lead to the sweat glands of the palms, axillae, scalp and face are accessible through the chest (thoracic cavity) because they travel along the side of the spine of the back. Using a Micro Single Incision endoscopic technique, easy access to this area requires only a single 1/12th inch incision per side.



In the past, a rib was removed or a large painful incision was required between two ribs to provide access to this area. Some surgeons today make three to four small incisions when performing endoscopic thoracic sympathectomy. Dr. Nielson has applied state-of-the-art technology to his endoscopic technique and he only makes a single 1/12th inch incision per side.



Hyperhidrosis Surgery Side effects = Patients should be aware that compensatory sweating can and does occur. Compensatory sweating is experienced as excessive sweating on the back, thighs, stomach, axillae, groin and/or lower legs and may range from mild to severe. Reported incidence of developing compensatory sweating in world literature range between 50% to 90% of all patients undergoing the ETS procedure. Of this group, it has been reported that about 5% - 10% of these patients experience severe compensatory sweating. Severe compensatory sweating, or severe compensatory hyperhidrosis, can be very troublesome, especially when it soaks through clothing. This can be more problematic in hot humid climates and can become more of a problem than the original problem treated.



The tolerance of compensatory sweating is patient dependent. Some patients tolerate severe sweating while others do not tolerate even mild compensatory sweating. There are medications that may help lessen the severity of compensatory sweating post operatively. Overweight patients may experience more compensatory sweating and those who live in hot, humid climates may find it less tolerable. Compensatory sweating is the most common side effect reported by patients regardless of which surgeon is performing Micro ETS. Gustatory Sweating, which occurs while eating or smelling certain foods, can develop post operatively in about 10 to 20% of the patients. Phantom sweating occurs in some patients after ETS surgery (feeling the sensations of sweating but not actually sweating) and typically resolves in 1 to 3 weeks after surgery.



ABOUT DR. DAVID NIELSON

