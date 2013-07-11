Dr. David H. Nielson Receives Prestigious Award for Professionalism in Zapata County Texas from G3 Development Yuku for his Treatment Results with Hyperhidrosis Sweaty Palms, Sub-Dermal Laser Ablation and 'ETSandReversals' in Cameron County Texas

San Antonio, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Dr. David Nielson is a Texas based cardio-thoracic surgeon who specializes in micro-endoscopic chest surgery. Dr. Nielson is widely known as a hyperhydrosis expert and sweating specialist with his innovative, least invasive treatment for patients who suffer from (excessive sweating of the hands, face, and/or armpits, Raynaud’s Syndrome, and Facial Blushing. These conditions are all connected to an over-active sympathetic nerve chain. Micro-endoscopic thoracic sympathectomy (Micro ETS), created by Dr. Nielson, is the least invasive, most advanced surgery for people suffering from these ailments. One of the most experienced endoscopic thoracic surgeon performing ETS surgery, Dr. Nielson emphasizes that extensive ETS surgical experience is essential to eliminating excessive sweating of the hands, face, and/or armpits.



Dr. Nielson's Micro ETS procedure has the quickest recovery time and has a high success rate for those suffering from hyperhidrosis of the hands. During the procedure, Dr. Nielson makes a single incision, one-twelfth of an inch per side , under each arm and inserts a 2mm scope. Nielson compares the size of his instruments to angel hair pasta. Once Dr. Nielson identifies the sympathetic nerve, he precisely divides it to instantly lessen hyperhidrosis symptoms and bring warmth to cold hands. The procedure takes 30 minutes. The patient is able to leave two to four hours after the procedure.



Board Certified Cardiac & Thoracic Surgery Endoscopic Cardiothoracic Surgery



Board Certified General Surgery



Micro ETS Surgery - Created Micro 1/12th Inch Single Incision Endoscopic Thoracic Sympathectomy for Hyperhidrosis, Blushing, and Raynaud's



SDLA® - Created Sub Dermal Laser Ablation for excessive sweating of the underarms, and other body regions.



Dr. David H. Nielson Receives Prestigious Award for Professionalism in Zapata County Texas from G3 Development Yuku for his Treatment Results with Hyperhidrosis Sweaty Palms, Sub-Dermal Laser Ablation and 'ETSandReversals' in Cameron County Texas



Hyperhidrosis - Overview of hyperhidrosis symptoms and treatment options. Sweating is necessary to control body temperature during times of exercise and warm/hot surroundings. Sweating is regulated by the sympathetic nervous system. In 0.6 to 1.0% of the population, this system is revved-up and works at a very high level causing sweating to occur at inappropriate times in specific areas of the body. This condition is known as hyperhidrosis. Classification - Causes of hyperhidrosis can be primary or secondary. Regions of the body affected - Scalp, facial (face), palmar (hands), axillary (armpits), truncal (trunk), plantar (feet



Primary or idiopathic hyperhidrosis - Hyperhidrosis without a known cause. A more frequent condition than secondary hyperhidrosis. Localized commonly in the hands, armpits, scalp, face, and/or feet. Starts during childhood or early adolescence, worsens during puberty, and then persists for the rest of one's life. Nervousness and psychiatric disorders are rarely the cause. The excessive sweating is very embarrassing and social, professional, and intimate relationships are often seriously affected.



Secondary hyperhidrosis - Caused by an underlying condition. Usually causes excess sweating of the entire body, however. Some of these conditions are; endocrine disorders such as hyperthyroidism, endocrine treatment for malignant disease, menopause, obesity, psychiatric disorders, systemic malignant disease.



Hyperhidrosis Surgery Side effects = Patients should be aware that compensatory sweating can and does occur. Compensatory sweating is experienced as excessive sweating on the back, thighs, stomach, axillae, groin and/or lower legs and may range from mild to severe. Reported incidence of developing compensatory sweating in world literature range between 50% to 90% of all patients undergoing the ETS procedure. Of this group, it has been reported that about 5% - 10% of these patients experience severe compensatory sweating. Severe compensatory sweating, or severe compensatory hyperhidrosis, can be very troublesome, especially when it soaks through clothing. This can be more problematic in hot humid climates and can become more of a problem than the original problem treated.



The tolerance of compensatory sweating is patient dependent. Some patients tolerate severe sweating while others do not tolerate even mild compensatory sweating. There are medications that may help lessen the severity of compensatory sweating post operatively. Overweight patients may experience more compensatory sweating and those who live in hot, humid climates may find it less tolerable. Compensatory sweating is the most common side effect reported by patients regardless of which surgeon is performing Micro ETS. Gustatory Sweating, which occurs while eating or smelling certain foods, can develop post operatively in about 10 to 20% of the patients. Phantom sweating occurs in some patients after ETS surgery (feeling the sensations of sweating but not actually sweating) and typically resolves in 1 to 3 weeks after surgery.



About Dr. David Nielson

