Dr. David Nadler and Associates Now Help Prevent Sport Injuries with Full Comprehensive Evaluations

Newtown Square, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- During an athlete’s career, it isn’t uncommon for him or her to sustain an injury during training or competition, which is why Dr. David Nadler and Associates believes it is necessary to work on some of the body’s most important mechanics in order to prevent injury. Dr. David Nadler and Associates are now offering an extensive evaluation that looks for how mobile, strong, fast, and coordinated one is. With that information, Dr. Nadler will be able to see if there are any musculoskeletal disorders that can provoke sports injuries.



This chiropractor of Philadelphia has seen far too many times athletes injuring themselves when it could have been easily prevented. With his evaluations, Dr. Nadler knows that motivated athletes or those who enjoy working out do not want to just rid of the pain. They want to be back in action, whether it is running, lifting, hiking, or any activity as long as they have eliminated the constant agony or even minor pain caused by musculoskeletal disorders. By focusing on the spine and nervous system, both minor and major pains can be relieved through noninvasive medicine.



Think of exercise or sports, they usually consist of one repetitive motion whether it be swinging the golf club, shooting a jump shot, running, or even weight lifting. With that being said, the constant motion of the same muscles, nerves, and joints can result in improper form, leading to injury. In order for Dr. Nadler to reduce sports injuries with his full comprehensive evaluations, he will be able to suggest joint therapy that will help restore those areas of discomfort and improving circulation to nerves that are causing pain. Not only that but regaining the sense of motion can help get athletes back on their feet and prevent them from sustaining reoccurring injuries.



Along with joints and nerves, there are many different things throughout the day such as stress and work causing spinal misalignments, therefore leading to sports injuries. Dr. David Nadler and Associates make it their goal to help prevent sports injuries by determining how coordinated, fast and mobile one already is, so contact them today.



About Dr. Nadler

For effective chiropractic care in Philadelphia, Dr. Nadler feels that education is the basic foundation for any health care practitioner and he has continued learning better ways to prevent and heal, keeping his client’s care on the cutting edge of technology and treatments. Dr. Nadler received his Doctorate from Pennsylvania College of Chiropractic and received his Post Doctorate in Chiropractic Neurology from Cleveland Chiropractic College. Being that he is a Diplomate from the American Academy of Pain management he is also a member of various associations including the International Society of Medical Shock Wave Therapy, Pennsylvania Chiropractic Association and the American College of Sports Medicine.



For more information, visit http://www.drdnadler.com/.