Dr. David Nadler and Associates Now Offering Radial Shockwave Therapy to Patients This Winter

Newtown Square, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- It’s a common occurrence for individual’s to experience pain. Chronic pain alters the way people move, think, and feel. This can be the result of stress or lingering tension in various muscles and joints. To help alleviate the pain without expensive surgeries or prescription pain medication, Dr. David Nadler and Associates, prestigious chiropractors in Philadelphia, are pleased to announce they are now offering radial shockwave therapy to their valued patients. Dr. Nadler is a firm believer in the chiropractic treatments of pain issues in his patients and radial shockwave therapy will effectively treat and heal a variety of pain issues without a single x-ray.



Radial shockwave therapy delivers high-energy waves through the area of a patient’s body where pain is most prevalent. Whether suffering from plantar fasciitis, shoulder tendinitis, tennis elbow, pain in the knee, Achilles tendinitis, or hip pain, Dr. Nadler will use this technique to help get his patients’ lives back on track, feeling refreshed and pain free. When a person wishes to lead an active lifestyle and is held back by chronic pain, a shockwave therapy will benefit the daily activities a person can endure.



Patients will be relieved of their pain upon conclusion of the treatment, though the therapy will require more than one treatment depending on the extent of the pain. Each treatment will only take up to 10 minutes per session. Patients tend to experience some discomfort—for a limited time—during the therapy process as their bodies are being treated with thousands of high energy impulses. Being treated by a skilled and experienced chiropractor in Philadelphia will allow pain to subside and improve the metabolism of the tissue around the painful area.



To hear more about how Dr. Nadler and Associates utilize radial shockwave therapy to stimulate the healing process of their patients, or to schedule an appointment for the therapy, please call 610-353-3888 or visit the website today.



About Dr. Nadler

For effective chiropractic care in Philadelphia, Dr. Nadler feels that education is the basic foundation for any health care practitioner and he has continued learning better ways to prevent and heal, keeping his client’s care on the cutting edge of technology and treatments. Dr. Nadler received his Doctorate from Pennsylvania College of Chiropractic and received his Post Doctorate in Chiropractic Neurology from Cleveland Chiropractic College. He is a Diplomate from the American Academy of Pain management he is also a member of various associations including the International Society of Medical Shock Wave Therapy, Pennsylvania Chiropractic Association and the American College of Sports Medicine.



For more information, visit http://www.drdnadler.com/.