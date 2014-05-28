Dr. David Nadler and Associates Now Offering Vertebral Axial Decompression Therapy

Newtown Square, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Dr. David Nadler and Associates, a chiropractic physician in Philadelphia, is now offering vertebral axial decompression (Vax-D) therapy for chronic back pain. Vax-D is a state of the art method used by Dr. David Nadler and Associates. This form of spinal decompression features a table that applies distraction force to the intradiscal spaces or the lumbar spine.



Both surgical and non-surgical spinal decompression can be extremely beneficial for patients with disc bulge, disc herniation, sciatica, spinal stenosis, or spondylolisthesis, especially if any of these conditions have not responded to other more traditional treatments.



There are two types of surgical spinal decompression. Microdiscectomy or microdecompression is minimally invasive and intended to remove a portion of a herniated nucleus pulposus, either with a surgical instrument or laser. Patients who can’t seem to find any other solution to their back pain may opt for a Laminectomy or open decompression, a more invasive procedure removing a portion of the vertebrae from the spine to alleviate pressure on the pinched nerve.



Patients whose back pain is not quite so severe, or who aren’t ready to try more extreme measures, can feel comfortable with highly effective non-surgical decompression methods. A mechanical traction device is used to apply traction force to the discs of the spinal column and reduce intradiscal pressure. Inversion therapy involves a similar technique but it is performed with the patient hanging upside down. These treatments take roughly 30 minutes and prove effective for most patients.



For advanced chiropractic in Philadelphia visit Dr. David Nadler and Associates online or call 1-800-DOC-NECK.



About Dr. Nadler

For effective chiropractic care in Philadelphia, Dr. Nadler feels that education is the basic foundation for any health care practitioner and he has continued learning better ways to prevent and heal, keeping care on the cutting edge of technology and treatments. Dr. Nadler received his Doctorate from the Pennsylvania College of Chiropractic and received his Post Doctorate in Chiropractic Neurology from Cleveland Chiropractic College. He is a Diplomate from the American Academy of Pain management he is also a member of various associations including the International Society of Medical Shock Wave Therapy, Pennsylvania Chiropractic Association and the American College of Sports Medicine.



For more information, visit http://www.drdnadler.com/.