Dr. David Nadler and Associates Now Offers Numerous Treatment Methods for Patients

For those who continue to suffer from excruciating back or neck pain, they may not realize these effects can take a toll on one's overall health. With that being said, Dr. Nadler understands that not every treatment method is appropriate for each individual patient which is why he now offers numerous techniques and methods to increase one's overall health, and alleviate any discomfort or pain that has built up over time or is sustained from an injury.



When having a misaligned spine due to a car accident, injury, or simply because of poor posture, it can lead to other health related issues thus making it necessary to contact the chiropractors of Philadelphia at Dr. Nadler’s office. After diagnosing the issues that a patient is having, Dr. Nadler will use his discretion to provide the most effective treatment method that will increase the patient’s mobility. With manipulative therapy being one of the most well-known methods, the thrusting of the vertebra and adjusting it into the proper alignment has worked for many patients in his office. This has been known to alleviate lower back pain, neck pain, headaches, spinal stenosis, and many other conditions.



The stress from all elements of life can build up into back pain and can be released through massage therapy, where deep muscle treatments relieve any pain and tension in the spine. Dr. Nadler, a chiropractor of Philadelphia, also recommends spinal decompression, which has been proven to get patients moving freely and pain free more than other methods of treatment. One of the newer techniques is Graston where Dr. Nadler uses a handheld steel instrument used to rub against problematic areas to break down scar tissue and promote a much quicker healing process. When looking for chiropractic in Philadelphia, Dr. Nadler and Associates has all the proper methods that will be sure to make each patient comfortable when it comes to increasing their overall health and mobility so call today to schedule an appointment.



About Dr. Nadler

For effective chiropractic care in Philadelphia, Dr. Nadler feels that education is the basic foundation for any health care practitioner and he has continued learning better ways to prevent and heal, keeping his client’s care on the cutting edge of technology and treatments. Dr. Nadler received his Doctorate from Pennsylvania College of Chiropractic and received his Post Doctorate in Chiropractic Neurology from Cleveland Chiropractic College. Being that he is a Diplomate from the American Academy of Pain management, he is also a member of various associations including the International Society of Medical Shock Wave Therapy, Pennsylvania Chiropractic Association and the American College of Sports Medicine.



