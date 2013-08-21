Dr. David Nadler and Associates Now Recommending Chiropractic for Those Suffering from TMJ

Newtown Square, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- For those suffering from temporomandibular joint disorder, better known as “TMJ,” they can now be treated by the professionals at Dr. David Nadler and Associates. This is a misalignment where the skull meets the jaw and can be quite painful if not treated correctly. Not only is this condition painful, but other surrounding areas can be affected due to the misalignment. Dr. David Nadler, a chiropractor in Philadelphia, is proud to offer TMJ treatment for this common yet painful condition.



TMJ can be caused from many different things such as poor posture, auto accidents, or any other trauma to the body. Being one of the most used joints, having pain, irritated cartilage, and damaged ligaments, can be a nuisance for day-to-day activities including the most important one—eating. Correcting this problem will help prevent many symptoms such as neck pain, migraines, jaw pains, and other related temporal issues. Making a chiropractic appointment will help alleviate the pains of TMJ with Dr. Nadler’s chiropractic treatments in Philadelphia.



Tasks that a person might never think of being affected such as yawning, swallowing, sneezing, and chewing will all be affected. Many patients may be wondering how a chiropractor can alleviate pains in the mouth and head, however, a person must realize Dr. David Nadler and Associates is trained to treat individuals by correcting the misalignment of joints and loosening up muscles. The same goes for everything that is above the neck. As one of the most well-known chiropractors in Philadelphia, Dr. David Nadler is able to now evaluate patients to find out the causes of TMJ because not everyone’s case is going to be the same. Whether it is due to poor posture or an automobile accident, he will be able to treat individuals differently based on their circumstances. So, for those who have been suffering from TMJ, contact Dr. David Nadler today for more information on treatment and to put a stop to the pain.



About Dr. Nadler

For effective chiropractic care in Philadelphia, Dr. Nadler feels that education is the basic foundation for any health care practitioner and he has continued learning better ways to prevent and heal, keeping his client’s care on the cutting edge of technology and treatments. Dr. Nadler received his Doctorate from Pennsylvania College of Chiropractic and received his Post Doctorate in Chiropractic Neurology from Cleveland Chiropractic College. He is a Diplomate from the American Academy of Pain management he is also a member of various associations including the International Society of Medical Shock Wave Therapy, Pennsylvania Chiropractic Association and the American College of Sports Medicine.



For more information, visit http://www.drdnadler.com/.