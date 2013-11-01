Dr. David Nadler and Associates Now Treating Those Suffering from Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Newtown Square, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- Millions of individuals experience pain day in and day out. With the advance of technology people are constantly on their smartphones or sitting in front of a computer screen. There comes a time when the person receives a sharp pain in the wrists or a numbness in the fingers and palm and before they know it, they’re having trouble picking up objects with that hand. These people are suffering from carpal tunnel syndrome. Dr. David Nadler, a chiropractor in Philadelphia, is pleased to offer his patients chiropractic treatment for their carpal tunnel syndrome.



Carpal tunnel syndrome affects millions of people worldwide and can be due to a plethora of activities. Though extremely common in assembly line workers, carpal tunnel is prevalent in any kind of worker, whether they are playing sports, sitting at a computer, or playing the guitar. It is a condition where the median nerve in the wrist is squeezed. This nerve allows the hand to move and controls sensations to the palm. The pain starts gradually and could be subsided, however, if left untreated carpal tunnel could lead to surgery.



As an advanced chiropractor in Philadelphia, Dr. Nadler and Associates will use special techniques to make the wrist more mobile and help relieve the median nerve. Patients will not have to take pharmaceutical drugs (like Corticosteroids) or undergo surgery, they will simply receive relaxing remedies, such as massaging the wrist as well as other conservative modalities. While Dr. Nadler will adjust and manipulate the wrist to ease the pain, patients can also wear wrist supports or implement the use of a wrist rest by the keyboard of a computer. It is best to utilize the services of Dr. David Nadler and Associates upon diagnosis to prevent further pain and allow the wrist to be treated effectively.



For more information on the chiropractic treatments offered by Dr. Nadler and Associates or to set up an appointment for carpal tunnel, please call 610-353-3888 or visit the website today.



About Dr. Nadler

For effective chiropractic care in Philadelphia, Dr. Nadler feels that education is the basic foundation for any health care practitioner and he has continued learning better ways to prevent and heal, keeping his client’s care on the cutting edge of technology and treatments. Dr. Nadler received his Doctorate from Pennsylvania College of Chiropractic and received his Post Doctorate in Chiropractic Neurology from Cleveland Chiropractic College. He is a Diplomate from the American Academy of Pain management he is also a member of various associations including the International Society of Medical Shock Wave Therapy, Pennsylvania Chiropractic Association and the American College of Sports Medicine.



For more information, visit http://www.drdnadler.com/.