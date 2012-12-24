Dr. David Nadler and Associates Provide Chiropractic Care in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2012 -- Dr. David Nadler, the leading chiropractic physicians in the Philadelphia area. His state of the art technology surpasses regular chiropractors in Philadelphia, and around the country, providing care and treatments for various injuries to a spine caused by stress, work and sports. They can help manage this pain and give people helpful advice for a healthier lifestyle.



Often times these sources of pain are treated with medical care such as surgery and drug therapy. Very often this does not cure the source of the pain. Dr. David Nadler and Associates will provide safe and natural care to ease pain and prevent future occurrences. Physical therapy is extremely important to a person’s health, not only to heal injuries, but to help prevent them from happening in the future.



Here is what a recent patient had to say about Dr. David Nadler and Associates: “Dr. Nadler is by far the best chiropractor I have ever seen. He made sure he took the time to really figure out what was wrong with my back and diagnosed something that 5 other chiropractors never saw. In the end he had me back on my feet feeling great. He also has a great office staff and is very flexible with scheduling.”



About Dr. David Nadler:

For effective chiropractic care in Philadelphia, Dr. Nadler feels that education is the basic foundation for any health care practitioner and he has continued learning better ways to prevent and heal, keeping his client’s care on the cutting edge of technology and treatments. Dr. Nadler received his Doctorate from Pennsylvania College of Chiropractic and received his Post Doctorate in Chiropractic Neurology from Cleveland Chiropractic College. He is also a member of various associations including the International Society of Medical Shock Wave Therapy, Pennsylvania Chiropractic Association and the American College of Sports Medicine. For more information, visit http://www.drdnadler.com/.