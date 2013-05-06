Dr. David Nadler and Associates Reveal Causes of Headaches Potentially from Spinal Misalignment

Newtown Square, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- At one point in time, everyone has experienced the pain and agony from minor or major headaches. With causes from all walks of life, it is sometimes difficult to determine the cause of headaches and understand their true origin. Unfortunately, because there are many derivatives they are much harder to treat, resulting in not just one solution. With that being said, Dr. David Nadler and Associates are now committed to revealing and finding the leading cause behind their patients’ headaches through spinal adjustments.



As a chiropractor in Philadelphia, Dr. Nadler has seen in many cases the relief of immediate pain after spinal manipulations or at least the decrease in the severity of the headaches. Since stress, poor dieting, alcohol, trauma, hormone changes, and allergies can cause headaches, etc., misaligned vertebrae’s goes overlooked. Spinal bones lead right up to the upper neck and head, which can lose their positioning through the daily motions and even poor posture. Not only can the bones become misaligned, but the nerves and muscles can be affected as well. Dr. David Nadler and Associates are proud to offer chiropractic services to those in the Philadelphia area that have been trying to determine the cause of their headaches and pain.



They have found that through a series of spinal adjustments, Dr. Nadler is able to relieve immediate pain due to misaligned bones. Through spinal manipulation they are able to return the vertebrae back to their normal position resulting in proper blood flow, loosening of the muscles and no nerves being irritated. Not only can they help with immediate headache pain, but there are also many other techniques that can be implemented such as massages and relaxation exercises to distress and reevaluating one’s diet to decrease headaches. Contact Dr. Nadler and Associates for more information on how to rid of headaches.



About Dr. Nadler

For effective chiropractic care in Philadelphia, Dr. Nadler feels that education is the basic foundation for any health care practitioner and he has continued learning better ways to prevent and heal, keeping his client’s care on the cutting edge of technology and treatments. Dr. Nadler received his Doctorate from Pennsylvania College of Chiropractic and received his Post Doctorate in Chiropractic Neurology from Cleveland Chiropractic College. Being that he is a Diplomate from the American Academy of Pain management he is also a member of various associations including the International Society of Medical Shock Wave Therapy, Pennsylvania Chiropractic Association and the American College of Sports Medicine.



For more information, visit http://www.drdnadler.com/.