Dr. David Nadler now offers spinal decompression therapy to patients in PA who may be suffering from lower back pain, neck pain and headaches. Dr. Nadler understands that physical therapy is very important to overall health, not only to heal injuries, but to also help prevent them.



Often these sources of pain are treated with medical care such as surgery and drug therapy, which does not always cure the source of the pain. Effective chiropractic care can help with safe, natural care to erase the pain and prevent future occurrences. Spinal Decompression Therapy has been proven to get people back on their feet sooner with fewer chronic cases than any other form of treatment available.



The Philadelphia Chiropractor also helps prevent musculoskeletal disorders for athletes dealing with sports injuries. In most cases, the primary goal for athletes should be injury prevention. Dr. David Nadler can help with this by performing comprehensive evaluations of mobility, strength, coordination, speed and biomechanics.



About Dr. Nadler

For effective and advanced chiropractic care in Philadelphia, Dr. Nadler feels that education is the basic foundation for any health care practitioner and he has continued learning better ways to prevent and heal, keeping his patient’s care on the cutting edge of technology and treatments. Dr. Nadler received his Doctorate from Pennsylvania College of Chiropractic and received his Post Doctorate in Chiropractic Neurology from Cleveland Chiropractic College. He is also a member of various associations including the International Society of Medical Shock Wave Therapy, Pennsylvania Chiropractic Association and the American College of Sports Medicine.



For more information, visit http://www.drdnadler.com/.