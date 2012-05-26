Dr David Nadler Offers Radial Shockwave Therapy

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2012 -- Dr. David Nadler, #1 Chiropractor PA, is proud to offer radial shockwave therapy to patients. Shockwave Therapy offers a great alternative to surgery for chronic conditions. Nadler, is one of the few who offers this therapy for Achilles, Patellar, shoulder tendonitis and lower back pain to name a few. It improves the quality of life without drugs or costly surgery.



Chiropractic, officially, founded by Daniel David Palmer in 1985, is based on misalignments in the spine that lead to muscle tension and aches. Chiropractors in Philadelphia claim that the treatment can soothe everything from ear infections to menstrual cramps. But Nadler considers it to be dishonesty on the part of the Chiropractors in Philadelphia. He said, “Anyone who tells you they can cure your cold is lying”. A Chiropractor’s first and foremost defense against injury and pain is prevention. Chiropractic care stresses behavioral modification to prevent injuries.



Larry Miller, chief of orthopedic surgery at Cooper Hospital in Camden stated, “David put me on the table, did some manipulations, and I felt great even after 48 hours. Whatever he does to me, it dramatically improves me every time.” The physicians started practicing Chiropractic Therapy in Philadelphia, only after the 80’s. It was not officially recognized by the Chiropractic Association Philadelphia earlier. Chiropractic Therapy helps in manipulating and adjusting the spinal cord to provide relief to those suffering from various ailments like back pain, allergies and many more. Many professional athletes opt for Chiropractic Therapy as it helps in dealing with physical pressure and strain which results from varied sports. It is regarded as one of the most effective and safest forms of alternative health management techniques.



The Chiropractic Association in Philadelphia has found out that many American people suffer from back pain and spend a huge amount annually to cure it. Dr. David Nadler provides better solutions to this problem, with a treatment for few months which includes traditional manipulations and gentle electromagnetic stimulation.