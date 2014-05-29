Dr. David Sahley of Dynamics Physical Therapy to Speak at Intermediate Spinal Seminar in Atlanta

Herndon, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- The Intermediate Spinal Seminar was held May 16th through May 18th in Atlanta, Georgia and one of the speakers was Dr. David Sahley, an expert in physical therapy.



The Intermediate Spinal Seminar helps participants refine their approach to subjective and physical examinations. It extends knowledge in treatment of cervical, lumbar, and thoracic spine adjustments, and examines specific movement tests both physiological and accessory. Emphasis is placed on selection of technique, treatment progression, and converting passive techniques into active exercise.



Over 80% of the population suffers from lower back pain alone. Two-thirds will experience neck pain. Most commonly, herniated discs, muscle strain, ligament sprain, or injury to the spinal cord causes lower back pain. The discs between vertebrae in the neck can degenerate, causing neck pain.



Upper back pain is most commonly caused by muscle strain. However, Dr. Sahley says that there can be many other factors that contribute to back pain, particularly if it is chronic. Back pain can be extremely debilitating, and if the pain doesn’t go away after a few days (as is typical with a muscle strain), it is important to seek professional help.



Dr. David Sahley is the owner of Dynamics Physical Therapy. In addition to being a renowned lecturer, he is an experienced physical therapist in his own right and has helped hundreds of patients since his graduation from physical therapy school in 2000. He currently holds a license of Certified Orthopedic Manual Therapist (COMT) and is a senior instructor for Maitland Physiotherapy Seminars. Dr. Sahley is also the co-founder and Vice President of Teardrops to Rainbows, which is a non-profit that provides support and financial assistance to children with cancer and their families. Individuals who are suffering from back pain are encouraged to see a physical therapist to receive a full diagnosis to begin recovery.



About Dynamics Physical Therapy

Dynamics Physical Therapy is an outpatient physical therapy clinic with three offices in Virginia, located in Herndon, Gainesville, and Haymarket. In addition to physical therapy services, they offer sports medicine, post-surgery rehabilitation, whiplash therapy, post-concussion rehabilitation, TMJ therapy, arthritis treatment, and more. For more information, please visit http://www.dynamicsphysicaltherapy.com/.