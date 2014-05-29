Dr. David Sahley Spoke at Stabilization Training and Functional Rehabilitation at NYC Seminar

Herndon, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- At the beginning of May, Dr. David Sahley, a physician who works with physical therapy patients, had the honor of speaking about stabilization training and functional rehabilitation at a seminar in NYC. The seminar took place between May 2nd and May 4th, and was aimed to educate the participants.



The Stabilization Training and Functional Rehabilitation Seminar uses evidence-based medicine from worldwide sources to build its curriculum. Students study a variety of theories surrounding spinal stabilization, and instructors guide participants through ways to apply the theories in real-life situations with patients. The seminar also offers a practicum in labs where students can actively practice graduated stabilization techniques. These techniques include cervical and lumbar spine adjustment, shoulder, knee, and ankle injury, as well as also post-surgical concerns and specific diagnoses.



Spine immobilization was covered extensively at the seminar and is particularly important in emergency pre-hospital medical situations, where immobilization devices such as a spinal board should be deployed immediately. In-hospital judgment must be made based on the current condition of the patient, particularly if they are in shock, intoxicated, or otherwise agitated and unable to stay still. If transfer to secondary care units is necessary, split-scoop stretchers and vacuum mattresses are more appropriate than spinal boards.



Dr. David Sahley focuses on treatment with physical therapy, with three offices located in Herndon, Gainesville, and Haymarket. He founded Dynamics Physical Therapy in 2004, and brings a great deal of knowledge to the team. He graduated from Physical Therapy School at Marymount University in 2000, and is a Certified Orthopedic Manual Therapist (COMT) as well as a senior instructor for Maitland Physiotherapy Seminars. He has also joined the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA) and the American Academy of Orthopedic Manual Physical Therapists (AAOMPT).



About Dynamics Physical Therapy

Dynamics Physical Therapy is an outpatient physical therapy clinic with three offices in Virginia, located in Herndon, Gainesville, and Haymarket. In addition to physical therapy services, they offer sports medicine, post-surgery rehabilitation, whiplash therapy, post-concussion rehabilitation, TMJ therapy, arthritis treatment, and more. For more information, please visit http://www.dynamicsphysicaltherapy.com/.