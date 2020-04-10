Dr. David W. Nadler & Associates Booking Patients Interested in Focused Radial Shockwave Therapy Immediately

Newtown Square, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2020 -- The team at Dr. David W. Nadler & Associates is currently scheduling appointments for patients interested in focused radial shockwave therapy. As experts in managing pain, Dr. Nadler's office offers radial shockwave therapy as an alternative to surgery to treat orthopedic conditions like chronic plantar fasciitis and tennis elbow to help promote pain reduction and decreased inflammation without the risk of severe side effects.



Focused radial shockwave therapy works by sending acoustic vibrations and electro-magnetic energy into a localized area around the injury or condition. These shockwaves create a response within the body to direct resources to heal the condition, either through the creation of new blood vessels, the dissolution of calcium buildup in the body, or the loosening of soft tissue to allow ease of movement.



Shockwave therapy is typically used as a second-line treatment for conditions like plantar fasciitis, jumper's knee, damage to the rotator cuff, chronic tendinopathy, hip pain, and more. While it's the most effective second-line treatment, individuals suffering from these conditions should only seek out radial shockwave therapy if other treatment methods have failed for six months.



The best candidates for focused shockwave therapy are typically those for whom medications, ice applications, therapeutic exercises, and shoe inserts have failed and are now contemplating surgical intervention. Undergoing shockwave therapy in place of surgery has fewer potential side effects, decreased recovery times, and offers a higher quality of life following the procedure.



Dr. David W. Nadler & Associates are highly skilled providers of chiropractic and soft tissue services in the Philadelphia area. They have the experience necessary to manage and alleviate pain from these conditions quickly and effectively.



About Dr. David W. Nadler & Associates:

Dr. David Nadler built his Philadelphia area practice on a solid foundation of effective chiropractic care, and in keeping with advances in technology, he has expanded his services to include a variety of innovative specialty treatments. He has performed more combined shockwave procedures than anyone in the Delaware Valley area. He continues to learn new and better ways to prevent and heal, keeping care on the most innovative technology and treatments. From shock therapy to linear gravity therapy to deep tissue therapy and more, Dr. Nadler integrates all the most cutting-edge treatment methods into his practice, using modern tools to help patients of all ages and activity levels in the Philadelphia area to move, feel and live better. Dr. Nadler received his Doctorate from the Pennsylvania College of Chiropractic and received his Post Doctorate in Chiropractic Neurology from Cleveland Chiropractic College. He is certified as a chiropractic sports physician by the ACA council in sports injuries – physical fitness and a member of various professional associations, including the International Society of Medical Shock Wave Therapy, Pennsylvania Chiropractic Association and the American College of Sports Medicine. He is also the proud team chiropractic physician for the Philadelphia Wings and World Team Tennis.



For more information, visit http://www.drdnadler.com/.