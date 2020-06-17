Dr. David W. Nadler & Associates Is Available for Radial and Focused Shockwave Therapy Services Throughout Summer 2020

Newtown Square, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2020 -- Dr. David W. Nadler & Associates is currently scheduling appointments for radial and focused shockwave therapy services for patients throughout the summer months. As an alternative to surgery, radial and focused shockwave therapy is an effective procedure that can reduce pain without the need to spend long periods recovering.



Shockwave therapy is a method of treating musculoskeletal disorders that uses acoustic and electro-magnetic energy to create microtraumas in parts of a patient's body. These traumas supercharge the body's repair systems to alleviate pain and improve the overall outcome.



As an effective alternative to surgery, radial and focused shockwave therapy allows patients to schedule five 20-minute sessions to treat the affected area. If the initial five sessions still leave a patient with residual pain, additional sessions can be scheduled for further treatment of the musculoskeletal condition.



Following the procedure, most patients experience few or no side effects. Patients can, in some cases, experience mild bruising or discomfort in the treated area for a period of time after radial and focused shockwave treatment. However, the majority of patients experience a significant improvement of their symptoms.



The key benefit to radial and focused shockwave therapy is that the entire procedure takes place outside of the body, which negates the need for lengthy recovery periods and reduces the possibility of severe side effects. Surgery can be effective and may be required in some cases, but it comes with a significant amount of risk. Surgical patients are subjected to anesthesia, incisions, and other risks that can affect recovery times, procedure outcomes, and more. Shockwave therapy, by contrast, focuses on stimulating the body's own healing response, which means that conditions are healed from the inside out.



To find out how radial and focused shockwave therapy and other chiropractic services offered in the Philadelphia area can assist patients, visit https://www.drdnadler.com.



About Dr. David W. Nadler & Associates

Dr. David Nadler built his Philadelphia area practice on a solid foundation of effective chiropractic care, and in keeping with advances in technology, he has expanded his services to include a variety of innovative specialty treatments. He continues to learn new and better ways to prevent and heal, keeping care on the most innovative technology and treatments. From radial shock therapy to linear gravity therapy to deep tissue therapy and more, Dr. Nadler integrates all the most cutting-edge treatment methods into his practice, using modern tools to help patients of all ages and activity levels in the Philadelphia area to move, feel and live better. Dr. Nadler received his Doctorate from the Pennsylvania College of Chiropractic and received his Post Doctorate in Chiropractic Neurology from Cleveland Chiropractic College. He is a Diplomate from the American Academy of Pain Management and a member of various professional associations, including the International Society of Medical Shock Wave Therapy, Pennsylvania Chiropractic Association and the American College of Sports Medicine. He is also the proud team chiropractic physician for the Philadelphia Wings and World Team Tennis.



