Dr. David W. Nadler & Associates Still Scheduling Patients Interested in Radial and Focused Shockwave Therapy

Dr. David W. Nadler & Associates is still accepting appointments for patients interested in focused shockwave therapy. While observing all the recommended precautions related to COVID-19, patients can get relief from conditions such as low back pain, tennis elbow, tendonitis, plantar fasciitis, and many others and avoiding a visit to the ER.



Where some medical practitioners may be inclined to prescribe pharmaceuticals for the pain associated with injuries, this may not be enough to resolve the underlying problem. The reason that injuries aren't always addressed through pharmaceutical interventions is that medicine simply dulls the pain receptors around the injury while the body repairs itself.



The body is effective at healing the damage that is done to it, but it's not always as efficient as it could be. That's why recovery times can extend so long in some cases; the body is slowly working its way through healing the damage. When pharmacological treatment fails, individuals may wonder if surgery might be the better option.



However, there's a faster, safer alternative. When used effectively, focused shockwave therapy can help expedite the natural regeneration process. With specialized equipment, a trained specialist can target shockwaves to the affected part of the body, inducing a rapid response to the microtrauma that helps repair the surrounding tissue without resorting to surgery.



This low-risk form of treatment can allow an individual to get relief for their painful condition and avoid lengthy recovery times associated with anesthesia and surgery. Furthermore, with no incision being made, there's minimal risk of complications like infections or unsightly scarring around the affected area of the body.



To find out more about radial shockwave therapy and other chiropractic services in the Philadelphia area, visit www.drnadler.com.



About Dr. David W. Nadler & Associates

Dr. David Nadler built his Philadelphia area practice on a solid foundation of effective chiropractic care, and in keeping with advances in technology, he has expanded his services to include a variety of innovative specialty treatments. He continues to learn new and better ways to prevent and heal, keeping care on the most innovative technology and treatments. From radial shock therapy to linear gravity therapy to deep tissue therapy and more, Dr. Nadler integrates all the most cutting-edge treatment methods into his practice, using modern tools to help patients of all ages and activity levels in the Philadelphia area to move, feel and live better. Dr. Nadler received his Doctorate from the Pennsylvania College of Chiropractic and received his Post Doctorate in Chiropractic Neurology from Cleveland Chiropractic College. He is certified as a chiropractic sports physician and a member of various professional associations, including the International Society of Medical Shock Wave Therapy, Pennsylvania Chiropractic Association and the American College of Sports Medicine. He is also the proud team chiropractic physician for the Philadelphia Wings and World Team Tennis.



