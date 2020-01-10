Dr. David W. Nadler Attends the First Institute for Tissue Regeneration and Repair Conference by Curamedix in Foxborough, Massachusetts

Newtown Square, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2020 -- Dr. David W. Nadler & Associates is a top-rated chiropractic practice utilizing the most modern, non-invasive chiropractic and sports rehabilitation techniques near Broomall, PA. Dr. Nadler is committed to educating his patients on why they have pain and ways to prevent injuries, providing his patients with the best treatments, and staying up-to-date on recent studies, techniques, and medical technology to enhance patient experience and treatment efficacy. As proof of his dedication to continuing education in his field, Dr. Nadler recently traveled to Massachusetts to attend the inaugural conference for the Institute for Tissue Regeneration and Repair presented by Curamedix.



Also known as the Shockwave Conference, this two-day conference was led by Prof. Dr. Karsten Knoblock, FACS of Germany, and Paul Hobrough of the U.K., and attended by some of the world leaders in shockwave medicine. It gave medical professionals, including Dr. Nadler, the opportunity to participate in round tables, attend lectures, and experience hands-on training. Worldwide leaders presented new information on a variety of regenerative modalities such as PRP, ESWT, and laser treatments.



Dr. Nadler explains, "This conference allowed us to collaborate and learn the latest regenerative techniques and technologies." He goes onto say that "The science and research are there, with decades of evidence of how efficacious ESWT is for the management of sports injuries and all musculoskeletal conditions. It's incredible to take degenerative tissue to a regenerative state." The world of non-invasive sports medicine is ever-growing, and the Shockwave Conference has encouraged the presentation of new evidence, effective practices, and treatments to those who can make a difference in the field of sports medicine, chiropractic and regenerative medicine.



Dr. David W. Nadler & Associates is a renowned sports medicine practice in Newtown Square, PA, and has become a recognized name in sports chiropractic and rehab by remaining knowledgeable and staying cutting edge on the latest treatment methods. By attending and participating in the Institute for Tissue Regeneration and Repair Conference by Curamedix, Dr. Nadler continues to expand his understanding of non-invasive sports injury treatments to improve his already-impressive 80 percent success rate. Potential patients are encouraged to visit Dr. David W. Nadler & Associates today for advanced therapies designed to keep them moving and on their way to a pain-free lifestyle.



About Dr. Nadler

Dr. David Nadler built his Philadelphia area practice on a solid foundation of effective chiropractic care, and in keeping with advances in technology, he has expanded his services to include a variety of innovative specialty treatments. He continues to learn new and better ways to prevent and heal, keeping care on the most innovative technology and treatments. From radial shock therapy to linear gravity therapy to deep tissue therapy and more, Dr. Nadler integrates all the most cutting-edge treatment methods into his practice, using modern tools to help patients of all ages and activity levels in the Philadelphia area to move, feel and live better. Dr. Nadler received his Doctorate from the Pennsylvania College of Chiropractic and received his Post Doctorate in Chiropractic Neurology from Cleveland Chiropractic College. He is a Diplomate from the American Academy of Pain Management and a member of various professional associations, including the International Society of Medical Shock Wave Therapy, Pennsylvania Chiropractic Association and the American College of Sports Medicine. He is also the proud team chiropractic physician for the Philadelphia Wings and World Team Tennis.



