Dr. Deborah O. Day to Participate in FLAPSAC Conference on the Psychological Maltreatment of Children

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- On November 15, 2013 Dr. Deborah O. Day will be participating in the Florida Professional Society on the Abuse of Children (FLAPSAC) conference. This daylong meeting will be held at the Embassy Suites Tampa-USF near Bush Gardens. The conference will focus on the psychological maltreatment of children in the context of criminal, dependency and family law proceedings. Attendees will learn how to identify children who have been psychologically abused, its impact on their development and mental health, judicial decision- making and strategies for meeting the legal burden in cases of mental injury and alienation. Joining Dr. Day on the distinguished faculty will be Carol E. Oseroff,Ph.D., Circuit Judge Daniel P. Dawson, Anne Patterson, Esq. and Natalie Clayton, Esq.



FLAPSAC is the State of Florida chapter of the American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children (APSAC). It is an interdisciplinary organization for professionals working in the field of child abuse and neglect. Members include representatives from the fields of social work, medicine, nursing, psychology, education, law and law enforcement, and others who respond to reports of child maltreatment. All members of APSAC who live in Florida are members of the Florida Chapter.



“We are excited about this event because it offers a unique training opportunity for those who will be attending. The abuse of children is an unacceptable problem in today’s society. I feel honored to be one of the facilitators at this conference and strongly support all professionals who work in the discipline of child maltreatment.” – Dr. Deborah O. Day, Psychological Affiliates



About Dr. Deborah O Day

Dr. Deborah O. Day received her Doctorate in Clinical Psychology from Florida Institute of Technology and is a Licensed Psychologist, Licensed Mental Health Counselor, and Certified Family Mediator. Dr. Day is in private practice with Psychological Affiliates of Winter Park. Her practice specialties include forensic psychology including divorce/parenting plan assessments, collaborative law practice, child abuse and criminal matters. Dr. Day has testified regarding numerous psychological issues and presents professional workshops and seminars throughout the country



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