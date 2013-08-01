Dr. Deborah O. Day to Speak at the Council of Chief Judges Annual Conference

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- On October 30, 2013, Dr. Deborah O. Day will be speaking in St. Louis, Missouri at the Council of Chief Judges of the State Courts of Appeal Annual Conference. Her presentation is titled ‘It’s Good to be Chief – Tips on Effective Leadership’. Dr. Deborah O. Day of Psychological Affiliates is widely recognized for her expertise on the topics of legal practices and client welfare. The Council’s annual conference has earned a reputation in the judicial community for its preeminent educational programs by highly regarded and respected nationally known presenters.



The Council of Chief Judges of the State Courts of Appeal was formed in 1980 when judicial leaders of state appellate courts around the nation recognized the need to have “a body for consultation” and education “concerning the improvement of the administration of justice, rules and methods of procedure, and the organization and operation of state intermediate appellate courts.” Since its inception, the Council has served as a valuable source of assistance for its members and their courts, through annual educational conferences and ongoing committee work. The Council provides past, current, and future Chief Judges with the opportunity to share ideas on different ways to deal with common problems, learn about effective programs instituted in other intermediate appellate courts, and examine ways to promote efficiency and fiscal responsibility in our own courts.



“I truly appreciate being invited to the Council of Chief Judges annual conference. It is an honor for me to be able to share my insights on effective leadership in the court system. At the conference I will be discussing what we know about effective leadership and how to develop leadership skills that guarantee success.” – Dr. Deborah O. Day , Psychological Affiliates



About Dr. Deborah O. Day

Dr. Deborah O. Day received her Doctorate in Clinical Psychology from Florida Institute of Technology and is a Licensed Psychologist, Licensed Mental Health Counselor, and Certified Family Mediator. Dr. Day is in private practice with Psychological Affiliates of Winter Park. Her practice specialties include forensic psychology including divorce/parenting plan assessments, collaborative law practice, child abuse and criminal matters. Dr. Day has testified regarding numerous psychological issues and presents professional workshops and seminars throughout the country



