Dr. Dennis Fetch Had a Great Experience with Cataract Surgery from Braverman Eye Center

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2020 -- Cataract surgery went like a breeze for Dr. Dennis Fetch, an optometrist in Broward County, Florida, with Braverman Eye Center. Dr. Fetch had a lifetime of great vision and tremendous health, however, time caught up to him and his eyesight. As he had spent over 35 years of treating patients' eyes, Dennis had a better understanding of what was happening to his eyesight.



"I have always been blessed to have had very good vision," Dr. Fetch said. "But just like any of the patients that I had, when you reach a certain age, your eyes change." As with many of his patients, Dr. Fetch started developing problems in his right eye. This is when he started to do his research on who he has sent his patients so that he could have his problems fixed.



When doing the research, one name came up constantly, Dr. Stanley Braverman, due to his reputation for the last three decades in South Florida. Dennis had made his decision. "If you lived and worked down here as an optometrist for any length of time, Dr. Braverman was certainly a name that was well respected in the ophthalmic profession, Dr. Fetch pointed out. "His cutting-edge approach has been recognized by so many, such as the University Of Miami School Of Medicine and the Anne Bates Leach Eye Hospital/Bascom Palmer Eye Institute."



While he travels a lot, Dennis made an appointment with Dr. Braverman to have his cataract surgery. Dr. Fetch was told about each and every aspect of the procedure by Dr. Stanley Braverman and his staff at the initial consultation.



For Dr. Fetch, the whole experience from the beginning to the end was great. The staff at the center took great care of Dennis from the beginning until the end of the procedure. After a great surgery, Dr. Fetch noticed the changes immediately and was able to experience great vision. Dennis had a quick recovery and was able to return to his schedule in a short time.



"The entire experience - from the beginning was tremendous," he said. "This was one of the best run offices I had ever seen. Every member of his staff was more informative than the next. Great experience! The craziest thing about the procedure is that with the cataract surgery, and the laser that was also performed to relieve pressure from Glaucoma, I am so pleased with the way everything has turned out in such a short time."



About Braverman Eye Center

