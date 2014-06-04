Dr. Dennis Merritt Jones, Award Winning Author, Teacher, Keynote Speaker and Huffington Post Columnist, Joins New Thought Leader Nadene Rogers on Her Voice America Internet Radio Show, Minding Our Business: Creating a Spiritual Economy

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Voice America Talk Radio Network, an Internet broadcasting pioneer, producing and syndicating online audio and video, today announced that Dr. Dennis Merritt Jones http://www.DennisMerrittJones.com will join NADENE ROGERS, host of the leading edge radio program Minding Our Business: Creating Spiritual Economy on the Voice America Business Channel Mondays, June 2, 9 & 16 at 11 a.m. Pacific Time.



http://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2214/minding-our-business-creating-a-spiritual-economy



California USA: International speaker, Columnist and award winning Author will be debuting a three-part radio interview series “”Becoming The Leader You Were Born To Be” beginning June 2nd on the Minding Our Business online radio program. This series will give listeners valuable information that will help them build a sacred intersection between their soul’s purpose in the world and their work life; finding meaning and significance on their path to success.



“Dr. Dennis’s message is very simple and so valuable in today’s world of business, where we often look externally for our good, our fulfillment and our identity. He believes we each have the capacity and, ultimately, the responsibility to contribute something positive to this world, leaving it a better place than it was when we arrived.”



ABOUT Nadene Rogers

Veteran speaker, workshop facilitator, business coach and New Thought Leader, Nadene bridges science and spirituality into business to increase both awareness and implementation of spiritual principles and practices into everyday commerce. Her whole-mind approach empowers emerging leaders with spiritual business practices and strategies, guaranteed to ignite creativity and cultivate a deepening commitment to grow community, rich in the spirit of generosity, honor and inclusion, both inside and outside the walls of the workplace,



Nadene’s work is compelling, moving and solution oriented, focusing on the relationship we choose with ourselves, the power each of us possess to change the way we think and act to procure personal freedom and the highest possible return on our investment both personally and professionally.



ABOUT VoiceAmerica/World Talk Radio, LLC

World Talk Radio, LLC is the world leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet based talk radio and TV, delivering over 1,000 hours of programming weekly on its VoiceAmerica™ Network (http://www.voiceamerica.com) and WorldTalk Radio Network (http://www.worldtalkradio.com) as well as live and on-demand video content on VoiceAmerica.TV. Contact Jeff Spenard, President of Internet Radio, for details at 480-294-6417 (tel:480-294-6417) or at jeff.spenard @ voiceamerica.com.