Dr. DiBello Announces New Breast Reduction Surgeries Available for Men in Philadelphia and South Jersey

Huntingdon Valley, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- Dr. DiBello announces new breast reduction surgeries available for male patients in Philadelphia and South Jersey. 40 to 60% of men are affected by Gynocomastia. Although there are no known causes or links as to why there is overdevelopment in some male’s breasts, Dr. DiBello offers a solution with cosmetic surgery in Philadelphia.



Men who feel uncertain about the appearance of their Gynocomastia can receive breast-reduction surgery from Dr. DiBello. The procedure results in a flatter, firmer and more contoured chest, as the surgeon removes fat and glandular tissue from the breasts. This is done involving a combination of liposuction and excision of the breast tissue. Men of any age, who do not feel comfortable with their appearance, can have breast-reduction surgery. The results of the procedure will cause a significant change in a patient’s lifestyle, giving him more confidence as a man. Those interested in having breast-reduction surgery should consult with Dr. DiBello about what they can expect from the procedure.



About Dr. DiBello

Dr. Joseph DiBello, Jr., M.D., F.A.C.S has been twice named Best Plastic Surgeon in Philadelphia for women by Philadelphia Magazine, due to his dedicated staff that represents a high level of integrity. Dr. DiBello and his staff of cosmetic surgeons treat each client with respect and a personal touch no other cosmetic surgeon can provide. Each client deserves the best cosmetic and reconstructive surgery Philadelphia and South Jersey has to offer.



To learn more information about DiBello Plastic Surgery, visit http://www.drdibello.com/.