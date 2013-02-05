Dr. Dino Elyassnia of San Francisco Offers Exceptional Cosmetic Procedures That Exceed Patient Expectations

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2013 -- When choosing a San Francisco plastic surgeon, it’s important to ensure that you’re working with the best specialist for your selected cosmetic procedure. While the thought of saving money by going for a cheaper plastic surgeon might seem tempting, it’s important to understand that these rock-bottom rates often reflect the experience and qualifications of the cosmetic surgeon performing the procedure. These under-qualified plastic surgeons know that they can’t compete with the know-how and expertise of a board-certified plastic surgeon. That’s why they offer cheap procedure rates, knowing that they’re likely to lure unsuspecting patients to their practices.



About Dr. Dino Elyassnia

For those patients looking for superior care and results, Dino Elyassnia, M.D., offers exceptional cosmetic procedures that exceed patient expectations. Dr. Elyassnia is a board certified San Francisco plastic surgeon who specializes in surgeries of the face, breast and body. In addition to running his own practice, Dr. Elyassnia also services on the staff at St. Francis Memorial Medical Center, California Pacific Medical Center, and Contra Costa Regional Medical Center.



Patients of Dr. Elyassnia know that his passion for perfection comes from his personal background. Born into a family of surgeons, he always knew that he was going to enter the profession. After graduating in the top 1% from the USC School of Medicine and scoring nationally in the top 1% of the medical licensing exam, Dr. Elyassnia completed his education by gaining a prestigious appointment at the general surgery and plastic training program at the University of California San Francisco. It’s here where Dr. Elyassnia fell in love with the Bay Area, prompting him to start his own practice and become a premier San Francisco plastic surgeon.



If you’re looking for a prestigious plastic surgeon who can help you achieve the results you desire, then visit Dr. Elyassnia at his San Francisco practice today. After experiencing a consultation with him, you’ll be confident that your appearance and care is being placed in the best hands possible.



