Dr. Dmitri Alden, Renowned NYC Surgical Oncologist, Nominated for Top Liver & Pancreatic Cancer Surgeon

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Dmitri Alden, MD, http://liversurgeryny.com, a NYC liver, pancreatic & bile duct cancer surgeon, has been nominated by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., “America's Trusted Source for Identifying Top Doctors”, as one of “America’s Top Doctors” for his achievements in liver & pancreatic cancer surgery. Dr. Alden performs more than 200+ liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bile duct surgeries a year and has performed over 3500 surgeries in the past 11 years.



Dr. Alden trained under Professor Henri Bismuth, considered by many the “founding father” of current liver cancer surgery. Additionally, he dedicated 5 years to research in liver cancer and liver transplantation. Dr. Dmitri Alden is a member of several scientific associations and author of multiple publications on the subject of liver and pancreatic cancer and is a frequent speaker at leading international conferences.



Dr. Alden is one of the first surgeons in American to perform laparoscopic and robotic liver and pancreatic cancer surgery. He has vast experience in minimally invasive procedures pertaining to these medical problems.



Dr. Alden is one of the first liver & pancreatic cancer specialists in America to offer remote consultations, including 2nd opinions, to liver, pancreatic, or bile cancer patients anywhere in the world via phone or SKYPE. He offers second opinions to cancer patients who are seeking independent advice and second opinions on their particular case management. Patients do not need to get a referral from their primary care provider to schedule an appointment with him. He speaks to these patients about the most up to date treatment options available for them. Cancers patients from around the world contact Dr. Alden seeking a 2nd opinion to learn if they are a candidate for a new, advanced technology that would provide a better outcome and a more rapid recovery in addition to verifying the diagnosis or suggested treatment for their condition.



Dr. Alden stated, “It is a true honor to be nominated by my peers for this prestigious award. I have dedicated my life to the war on liver, pancreatic, and biliary cancer. The surgical management of cancer requires a team approach and I have been blessed to work with some of the finest cancer management specialists in the world”.



Dr. Alden performs liver, bile and pancreas surgery at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.



About Castle Connollly Medical LTD

The mission of Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. is to help consumers find the best healthcare. To this end, we publish a variety of books including the "Top Doctors" series, the most popular of which is America's Top Doctors®. The top doctors who are listed in our books and on this website's directory were nominated by their peers in an extensive survey process of thousands of American doctors each year. These Top Doctors' medical educations, training, hospital appointments, disciplinary histories - and much more - are screened by the Castle Connolly physician-led research team. Those doctors who are among the very best in their specialties and in their communities are selected for inclusion. Doctors do not and cannot pay to be included in any Castle Connolly Guide or online directory.



Contact

Dmitri Alden, MD, FACS

Liver, Pancreatic & Bile Duct Oncological Surgeon

186 E 76th Street

New York, NY 10021

contact@liversurgeryny.com

http://liversurgeryny.com