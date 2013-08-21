Dr. Donald Clifford Expresses Concerns About Sleep Apnea

Mesa, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- “Snoring affects 30% of people in America, while second-hand snoring–being kept up or having your rest disturbed by a snoring partner–affect about 73% of people who sleep with someone who snores. Your entire night is spent trying to get enough oxygen to keep you alive. That doesn’t sound like a rejuvenation of the mind and body, but rather like a bad dream,” says Dr. Donald Clifford.



The sleep apnea never-ending cycle consists of drifting off to sleep, the mouth relaxing and the air-passage collapsing causing an extended time with no oxygen. Then the snorer unconsciously wakes up with a gasp and then goes back to sleep only to start the cycle all over again. This may repeat itself 50 or more times each hour during the night. With a blocked air-passage, the individual can’t receive adequate oxygen, which can lead to additional issues.



Dr. Clifford remarks, “If you’re the spouse/partner of a snorer, no doubt you know about the negative results of second-hand smoke, but do you know about how bad second-hand snoring could be to you?” Ongoing research has shown that bedmates of snorers can lose as much or more sleep as the snorer. When you consider that snorers may top out at nearly 80 decibels, a bed partner’s thunder rumbles are louder than snuggling up to a high-speed blender for eight hours.



According to recent research by the Mayo Clinic and Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, people who sleep next to a snorer experience more chronic pain, suffer from ongoing fatigue, have more frequent episodes of conscious “blackouts” while driving, and may even be at higher risk for hearing loss. One very interesting Mayo Clinic study resulted in evidence that spouses of chronic snorers were pulled out of their sleep about 21 times in an hour, nearly as often as the 27 times an hour the snoring person partially woke up.



The solution to this potentially deadly scenario can be found in a comfortable dental appliance similar to a mouth guard and offered by a dentist with more education in airway management. This little plastic “miracle” positions the lower jaw in a farther forward location, making it very unlikely that when the snorer begins sleeping, the airways will collapse as usual. “Test this for yourself while you’re reading this. Simply lie back, move your lower jaw forward, relax and try to get your throat to make snoring sounds. It’s nearly impossible,” said Dr. Clifford.



A solution accessible to those who snore or even have sleep apnea is an oral appliance. An appliance is positioned in the mouth and worn similar to a mouth protector used in sports. The appliance prevents the collapse of your tongue and soft tissues in the rear of the throat so that the air passage stays open while asleep.



The American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) now considers dental appliances a first-line treatment for snoring and mild to moderate sleep apnea, they are also ideal for patients with severe sleep apnea who cannot tolerate other alternatives such as CPAP masks. Dental sleep appliances have been scientifically proven to be very effective; over 95% of patients are satisfied with the level of improvement with their snoring when assessed and treated correctly. Dr. Clifford points out, “If you are tired of snoring and getting no restful sleep, or tired of trying to wear that CPAP mask, call our office today. It might just save your life.”



To watch a video about this disorder follow this link: http://www.smileaz.com/sleep-apnea/