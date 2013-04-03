Dr. Donald Clifford Invited to Be Contributing Author

Mesa, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- The Dental Library of Mesa is meant to offer important news and information about changes and opportunities in dentistry specific to families in the Mesa area.



Dr. Clifford graduated with honors from Arizona State University. He received his doctorate degree from the University of Southern California School of Dentistry. He was awarded top honors in his class for oral and maxillofacial surgery.



Dr. Clifford has remained committed to continued education. He has studied Temporal Mandibular Dysfunction (TMD) under the direction of Dr. Tanaka at the University of California, San Diego. Additionally, Dr. Clifford completed a “Comprehensive Esthetic Residency” program under the tutelage of Dr. Bruce Crispin of Esthetic Professionals where he received many hours of advanced training in cosmetic dentistry and bonding. He also completed a second residency program in full mouth reconstruction. Dr. Clifford is certified in laser dentistry. He is a member of the American Dental Association, the Central Arizona Dental Society, and the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry.



About The Dental Library

The Dental Library is an organization of local, prominent dental professionals who have agreed to research and write or edit articles about dental issues and developments for their local communities. The Dental Library organization finds relevant information on technologies, trends and techniques in today’s dental health care system. Local residents can find up-to-date news about dentistry and the potential impact on your family’s future dental care.