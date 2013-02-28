Dr. Donald Clifford Now Offers Ultra-Fast Smile Straightening

Mesa, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Everyone would like to have a straight, perfect smile, but few people are born with one. Most often, smiles are marred by at least one or two turned or crooked teeth.



The desire to achieve a good-looking smile means that many people will have to wear braces in order to straighten their teeth. Braces are usually worn by adolescents; however, adults have also found themselves needing braces later on in life. Research shows that, given a preference, adults would prefer not to wear metal braces for months or years and have found the Inman Aligner System a desirable choice that fits their lifestyle and dental goals.



Dr. Clifford recently stated that, “The advantages of the Inman Aligner System are that results will be seen in as little as eight to twelve weeks. They are removable for eating, sleeping and special occasions, and there is little to no pain. Plus, they are less expensive than other types of orthodontic treatment.”



He went on to say, “In my opinion, the Inman Aligner System is the greatest innovation in orthodontic dentistry in recent years. It’s fast, affordable and gentle to patients' teeth. It really is the best way to straighten crowded front teeth.”



The Inman Aligner is a cost-effective removable orthodontic appliance that moves teeth in a fraction of the time of other systems. It aligns crowded or protruding front teeth with two opposing spring-loaded aligner bars. This provides gentle but continuous pressure over a large range of movement. Surprisingly, this gentle pressure is the quickest way to move teeth while also making treatment very safe and comfortable.